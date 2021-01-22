What is ClubHouse and how it works [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

You may have heard that there is a new social network called ClubHouse And you don’t know what it is or how it works, so in this article we are going to give you all the details.

It is a mobile application created by Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth in 2020, but whose name has started to sound strongly in recent weeks. You have all the main details in this video (and keep reading this article to have all the information).

Never better said that his name has begun to “sound”, since it is an audio chat social network that is compared to Spaces, the tool for creating audio rooms in which Twitter is working. Telegram has also launched audio chats on its channels, but while these are functions within other platforms, ClubHouse is a social network as such, which already has close to a million users around the world.

Despite the figure, it is not yet a public and open social network for everyone. At the moment it is an exclusive platform that is accessed by invitation -which is causing its name to go viral and there is more expectation among users to get access- that must be given by someone who is already part of the network and only It is available for iOS, although it will not take long to reach Android. You can also register and become part of the waiting list to have your profile. As soon as there are new free accounts – or a contact gives you one – you can “move up the list.”

From that moment on, you can create your profile, as in any other social network. further you will have two invitations to offer to other people. You will have to choose a username, include your profile picture and write a biography in which you will not have a character limit to tell everything you want and thus introduce yourself to the rest of the ClubHouse members. You will also be “forced” to choose at least five topics of interest.

The social network is in English but by spending a few minutes in it, you will get right away with the way it works. In it, audio rooms are created by themes, in which you can enter to listen to what the speakers are saying and also ask for a turn to express your opinion. There are usually users who act as moderators, who will allow you to speak and as long as they don’t, you will be silenced.

In the end, it is as if you were going to a round table, in which there are several speakers, and also time for questions and comments from the attendees and which has its own rules. Instead of physically going, you can attend from your mobile application, meet the other people who participate by reading their bios or listening to what they say, give them to follow their profiles to be aware of the rooms they create or in which they participate….

There are rooms in any language and they deal with any topic: many professional topics, politics, technology, marketing… but you can also talk about other more trivial topics such as movies, free time or whatever you want. You just have to search for the room that interests you or create one of your own. The app will also recommend rooms based on those topics of interest that you indicated when you signed up.

By accessing ClubHouse, you will see a kind of «timeline» which shows the rooms that are active at that moment, those scheduled for later and those users who are participating in them. Also on that home page you will see a button from which you can create your room. You can create rooms of three types: open (in which anyone can participate), for the people you follow or a private group in which you can choose the people you want to talk to.

Of course you will receive notifications of everything that happens: if someone starts to follow you, if a talk that was scheduled starts… In the app’s upper navigation menu you will also have a search engine and a calendar, where the next meetings that may interest you are shown.

Regarding privacy, it should be noted that it is fully forbidden to record the content of the rooms And of course, it cannot be used for commercial purposes. If it catches your attention, we invite you to experiment in the new fashion social network. Whether it will succeed or not we cannot know yet, but it is worth a look. More knowing that Twitter prepares something similar …

