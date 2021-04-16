What is DeFi or decentralized finance?

- Advertisement -

Blockchain technology is identified, above all, with a concept: that of decentralization. But it is still a somewhat ethereal term that is difficult to assign uses in real life. However, its possible applications are no longer just something attractive to programmers and people with great technical knowledge and this is something that can be observed in the DeFi.

DeFi is the abbreviation by which the Decentralized Finances or decentralized finance, which is one of the latest (and most useful) revolutions of the blockchain and crypto world. Its name is quite explanatory: it consists of turning traditional financial products into something completely decentralized and available to everyone.

In other words, the DeFi aspire to eliminate any type of centralization and, therefore, an intermediary between a user and a service. This means goodbye to banks and other economic entities when requesting a loan, saving money, taking out insurance, investing in funds or any other related action. Not only that, but DeFi also eliminates the need to use IDs, account or social security numbers, etc.

This decentralization is achieved through the use of the blockchain and smart contracts, which allow an action to be executed automatically when the conditions established by the creators of said contract are met. Therefore, any decentralized financial action is registered in the blockchain network and is automatically validated and secured. In addition, these records are public and immutable, so, in theory, security and transparency are quite high.

Most DeFi applications take place on the Ethereum network, whose smart contracts make it an ideal network for this type of finance. In fact, it is something that was targeted in the white paper of Ethereum, published in 2013.

So far, all contracts made in DeFi have an approximate value of 41,000 million dollars. Although, as with market capitalization, this does not mean that there is liquidity with that value. At the moment, most decentralized finance takes place in the form of DEX or decentralized exchanges, which are platforms in which users can exchange some crypto for others without registering.

Another of its most frequent uses are calls stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies linked to real currencies such as the dollar so that the price does not vary so much, which gives certain stability to the operations.

However, DeFi is far from perfect. Being something new, they still contain bugs and security flaws that can cost their users dearly. Hacks or rug pulls, in which all the liquidity of a platform is withdrawn and users are left without being able to do anything are not entirely uncommon. And like everything related to the crypto world, investing in DeFi is quite risky.

This is a relatively new technology, so there is still a long way to go. But its growing popularity and upcoming events, such as the arrival of Ethereum 2.0, seem to indicate that DeFi will be increasingly present.

