What is Dogecoin and why is it the only cryptocurrency going up

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -



Most cryptocurrency portfolios have experienced a real “massacre” in recent days. A general decline has affected all cryptos: from Bitcoin, to Ethereum, to Cardano, Ripple, Link and any other currency you can think of, red has dominated the charts. Except for one curious exception.

Dogecoin has grown more than 350% in just one week while the rest of the cryptos experience sharp falls.

As the market collapses, a coin not only holds on, it grows dramatically. It is about Dogecoin; the coin that was born as a meme and, for some unclear reason, over the past few days has become one of the best possible investments and it has made it directly into the top 10 of currencies with the highest market cap. But we go in parts.

The Dogecoin takes its name from the meme of a shiba inu dog that was successful on 4chan and other corners of the Internet. The meme consisted, roughly, of using images of the dog with its curious facial expressions and adding misspelled text, hence Doge instead of Dog.

The coin was born in 2013, created by an IBM engineer following in the wake of Bitcoin but without too many pretensions. It is a coin with a huge supply in circulation (more than 128,000 million today) and with a traditionally low price.

But it is in 2021 when things start to change for Dogecoin. Some celebrities (especially Elon Musk, one of the public figures who advocate the most for crypto) start talking about the currency on Twitter and other public spaces, causing the general public to start buying Dogecoin. The result? A spectacular price increase. In fact, the last time Elon tweeted about Dogecoin was on April 15, when the currency reached a new ATH.

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

Being a currency with small value, the growth margin is large, and it is just what has happened during this last week, when the Dogecoin has grown more than 350% and it has reached a maximum of 39 cents, when a month ago its price was only five.

This has demonstrated a curious phenomenon: popularity is an important factor in cryptocurrencies. The excitement that the Dogecoin price increase has generated has been fed back, causing more people to take an interest in the coin and buy it. That, coupled with being available on easily accessible platforms like Robinhood, has skyrocketed Dogecoin while the rest of the market is reeling.

Well, to buy Dogecoin, right? Not so fast. The fears that it is a bubble are more than founded, since a currency that has been around for so long and does not really offer a solid product should not have experienced this growth, which leads to think that it moves by force of pure hype.

With this growth, it is certainly possible to make money with Dogecoin, but the danger that at any moment it will deflate is there, so be very careful, since you have to choose the perfect moments to buy and sell, as we tell you in our last video:

.