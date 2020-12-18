What is done with your body when you donate it to science

- Advertisement -

The process is relatively simple: you sign some consent papers and voila, you are already a donor. Your body will be turned over to science when you die. What does this mean? What will they do to your poor remains? And how will you help science advance? This is what happens to your corpse the moment you decide to donate it.

First of all: donate

Being a donor in Spain does not seem particularly complicated: you just have to contact a medical school or health institute that needs corpses. They tell you what legal steps to take, which basically consists of signing a consent agreement. Once the agreement is reached, the corresponding institution only has to wait for you to die.

Normally, if you do it accidentally or donate your organs for other purposes (such as saving lives), your body will be rejected as a donation as it will not serve the initial purposes. What are those ends? The vast majority consist of anatomical education. In the UK there are several types of donation consent: indefinite, which is the most similar to Spanish; the three-month period, which is the time in which the institution can do whatever it wants with the body, before returning it; and the partial, in which they keep parts of the donor.

Currently, in addition to the institutions themselves, there are a number of companies and “associations” dedicated to the business of donating bodies. These are in charge of collecting and treating the body and supplying it (selling it) to the interested laboratories, regardless of the institution.

In turn, these companies often take care of burial or cremation costs for non-donated remains, as sometimes only parts of the body are delivered. In any of the cases, the donation in Spain is completely anonymous and the identity of the deceased is respected as much as possible.

First stop of a corpse

The day has come and the whole chain starts working. At the time of death, family members or caregivers must know that the deceased is a donor. Contrary to what happens in the United States, for example, the donation, being anonymous, is only evident in the will of the donor.

In this way, it is not usually common for anyone other than the deceased and those closest to him to know. At that time, a phone call is usually enough for a team from the relevant institution to come to collect the donor’s remains. This procedure is free for family members and is performed in the first 36 hours to ensure the best possible condition.

It’s time for embalming

Once they arrive at the institution, the body is embalmed. This procedure bears some resemblance to commercial embalming, which aims to prevent the corpse from rotting, but it is much more specific. The body is cleansed and prepared with various biocidal substances. Normally, a mixture of formaldehyde and chemicals is introduced through the carotid that replaces and removes blood from the vessels.

Once prepared, it is hung and placed in “formalin pools”, which are basically huge tanks where they are stacked. formaldehyde (or formalin) is used to dehydrate and preserve tissues. Bodies can spend a lot of time in the pool, waiting to be “used.” In other countries, embalming is more complex and corpses are mummified

In all these cases the bodies remain rigid and parchment, quite different from a living body. This poses a problem for students. For this reason, in some cases, the corpse is cut up and frozen. These pieces will be used later in concrete manipulation to simulate an operation of certain parts of the body, for example.

The target of a dead

The moment of prominence finally arrives for the deceased donor. Your body is set up for an anatomy class. This is the majority use of all donated bodies: the medical study. Students have an embalmed body to practice and observe anatomical tissues, organs and structures. The body is often used multiple times to get the most out of it.

Thus, it is normal for students to use previously sectioned bodies. Even so, over time, the corpses are spoiled, so that sooner or later they will be useless. Salt is sometimes used to increase the life of the body without rotting or even new embalming techniques. In any case, until its end, the donor remains will travel from the formaldehyde compartments to the student table over and over again.

At last, eternal rest

Once a body is no longer good for anything else, the remains (in the most literal sense possible) will be disposed of for eternal rest. The bones could be cleaned and used in the ossuary to continue much longer as teaching material. But the soft matter will have to be buried or, normally, burned.

In Spain, depending on whether the family requested it, these last remains can be returned (usually years later) for the family to arrange a memorial funeral or simply keep a deadly memory of the deceased donor. In general, all expenses of this type are covered by the entity that has used the patient’s body.

No bodies allowed …

Not all corpses have a place in a study, as we said. In the first place, only those who died due to natural death or illness are admitted and provided that his death is not associated with any type of forensic judicial intervention. The moment there is a legal problem, the body will probably be discarded by the autopsy that will be carried out or, simply, by the time that will elapse.

Nor are bodies from donors who have died due to contagious diseases as this poses a certain health risk. In most institutions Donations of bodies whose organs have been removed to save a life are not allowedexcept the eyes. Extraction usually spoils the body too much to be useful for study. We can see some of the exceptions in the case of the conditions of the University of Valencia.

Another problem can be being very far from the institution to which it is donated. Normally universities and centers only collect the bodies intracommunity and within the first 24 hours after death. Dying outside the Autonomous Community of the institution means in many cases the impossibility of donating.

Images | Stewart Black / Flickr, Wikimedia, Unsplash