What is “Doxing” and how to avoid it

“Doxing” is the name given to the practice of “stealing” or using public information on the Internet about a user or company with the aim of using it in a negative way and thus attack their reputation, discrediting, humiliating, bullying or even extort it.

Those who practice “Doxing” use public information on social networks against any user

It is an increasingly common practice that takes advantage of the fact that users increasingly share more information publicly on all types of social networks. However, users who practice «Doxing», who do not have to be professional cybercriminals, but anyone can intentionally misuse the information available on social networks, are no longer limited to obtaining information from Facebook, Instagram and other networks.

You can also practice “Doxing” by attending to the fingerprint, the online trace that anyone leaves on the Internet when visiting a photo, posting a comment on any news portal, or making an online purchase.

Those who practice “Doxing” with bad intentions can collect all this information and, for example, make it public on the Internet, even by lying and misrepresenting the data, with a negative purpose such as burdening you or, for example, being fired from your job , or have your professional reputation in question.

How to avoid being a victim of “Doxing”?

The main thing is to be aware that any act carried out on the Internet involves leaving a trail of information. When placing the name of a user, for example, in Google, links to their social media accounts, comments they have left in Internet forums and more information, such as their work, academic data and much more will appear. All these data could be taken by a person practicing “Doxing” to start harassing his victim.

It is difficult to control all the information that circulates about oneself on the Internet, especially when it has been consciously provided publicly or when it has been provided by another person, body or institution. However, there are some actions that can be taken to “shield” access to personal information as much as possible if you do not want someone to use it for illicit purposes. They would be the following:

-Configure social media accounts as private, so the information would no longer be accessible to anyone. Likewise, security should be increased and who is given access or not strictly controlled.

-Take care of the personal information that you upload to these platforms: avoid providing addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, among other personal data.

-Control the web pages that are visited and do not enter strange or dubious service sites, which do not provide a security guarantee, thus avoiding becoming a victim of “malware”, computer viruses that steal information from the devices where they have been installed, like computers or smartphones.

-Install security tools such as antivirus and reinforce passwords for access to each online service.

-Keep up to date with all the tricks, techniques and brands most used to steal data and information by cybercriminals, to be alert when an email or WhatsApp message is received that may be suspicious.

.