What is Facebook’s organic reach and how has it evolved

Organic reach, as defined by Facebook itself, is the number of people who are reached by an organic post, that is, they are all those people who see a Facebook post in their feed that has not been promoted with advertising.

This is how the organic reach of Facebook has evolved based on the different changes in the platform’s content algorithms.

Before Facebook used an algorithm – the first of which was launched in 2012 – to sort the publications that each user sees, to show them, supposedly, those that will interest them most in the first place, the organic reach was much greater. The contents were shown to users in chronological order.

Now, publications not only have to “fight” to position themselves in the first place against paid content, but also against the rest of content according to an infinity of variables, such as having a greater number of interactions, comments and “Likes” … or be a type of content that the user interacted with a lot in the past.

In this sense, the algorithms have created a kind of “bottleneck”, since by reducing the visibility of unpaid content, users make fewer clicks and, therefore, obtain a lower organic reach. Which translates into fewer conversions and fewer leads, which in turn causes companies to have to pay for ads to get their content higher visibility.

Facebook’s organic reach over time

The organic reach of Facebook posts, as we said, has not always behaved in the same way. This has been its historical evolution:

-2007-2012: Facebook pages were launched in 2007 and were designed so that companies could attract followers and publish their own content that reached all their followers. In 2012, when Facebook activated its first algorithm, administrators observed that organic reach fell by an average of 16% and since then, the drop has been increasing.

-2014: This was the year in which a greater drop in organic reach was observed since the application of the first algorithm, reaching less than 3% on pages with less than 50,000 “Likes”.

-2016: In 2016, Facebook updated its “Latest News” algorithm so that content from family and friends would reach more than the news. When announcing the change in the algorithm, Facebook warned that in some cases the organic reach would be less than 2%.

-2017: In this year, Facebook tried one of the biggest changes: a new section in which all the publications of Corporate Pages are shown, but they do not appear in the users’ feed, but in the left sidebar, under the name «Pages» . It was a test developed in six countries that was never applied, but that reduced the content of the Pages up to 70% of visibility.

-2018: After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook sought to strengthen user privacy through an update that focused organic reach on the content of the user’s friends and family, reducing visibility to that of pages. Although it did not completely remove the content from the user’s feed pages, it did take a lot of visibility.

-2019: One of the years of greatest change for Facebook, changing not only due to the design change, but also due to the introduction of improvements for privacy and security, such as encryption in Messenger messages or the intention to create more private spaces. Since then, Facebook has focused on improving private communications, user trust and, in recent months, fighting fake news that crawls pages for harmful or misleading content.

Despite the drop in the organic reach of the platform, content creators still have some tools at their fingertips. The most obvious is to create ads in Facebook Ads, which will increase the reach of the publication and, for a few weeks after publication, will increase organic reach of all your posts.

But you can also be more selective when publishing your content, analyzing the hours when your fans are most active on the network or informing followers of how they can configure the page notifications so that they always appear in their feeds of news. Here we recently gave you tips to achieve more reach with your content on Facebook.

.