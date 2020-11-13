What is “farming” or how to earn money playing video games

The video game industry generates billions each year, not only from the sale of titles and games, but also from the purchase of goods and rewards within the video games themselves. More and more users are willing to purchase items, items … to level up and go to the next screen.

This has opened the possibility of a new business opportunity on the net. It is called the “farmeo” and consists of dedicate yourself to playing online to earn points and credits in the most famous video games. This for what? To later sell them in exchange for money in the real world, since there are many players who do not have the time or desire to invest hours to get them and prefer to pay other users for those points.

The term, which comes from the English «farming» (to cultivate) is becoming increasingly popular in the world of video games, and important marketplaces are beginning to appear that put players in contact with sellers. One of the best known is The Golden, which makes it possible to “farm” those goods so that other players buy them and do not have to invest hours and hours to play certain titles.

Players who do have time, can use a site like this to generate coins, items, items … and all kinds of OSRS gold -as these goods are also called- and sell their surpluses there. It’s just a place where sellers and buyers can get in touch to get the in-game items and items they need.

Using this type of page is very simple, since you only have to enter, find the game that is usually played and look for that item or currency you want. By selecting it, it will offer you the best purchase possibility, based on the price and the seller’s feedback, as in most marketplaces. Lower level players can also search services that help them move to the next level with the acquisition of these goods.

An opportunity in developing countries

The need to advance in their favorite games, and the lack of time to get the necessary requirements, leads many players to seek this type of incentive online. This opens the door to many people with financial need, who have found in “farming” a way to earn money “working” while producing goods in video games for others to use.

This is especially a widely used practice in Latin American countries. For example, it is estimated that Venezuela is one of the countries where more users are engaged in “farming” and obtain what they need to survive by generating these goods that they then sell for others to enjoy in their favorite video games.

In a country like this, plunged into a serious economic crisis, and where a large part of the population lives in a situation of food security, many young people have found in this “new job” a way out of job insecurity. It is not the only country where farming has become widespread, also in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru … many adolescents spend hours and hours playing video games to generate surplus goods that they then sell on the Internet so that others can enjoy them while playing.

