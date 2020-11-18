What is Google One? The service with which you can expand the storage of Photos, documents and mail

As we discussed a few days ago June 2021 image service users in the cloud Google Photos they must say goodbye to free unlimited storage, being limited to 15GB that they share with Gmail and Drive. Google, however, has recalled that they can expand this space with a One subscription.

Google announced on Thursday the change in its storage policy, which affects high-quality photos and videos saved in Photos, which for the moment have unlimited capacity.

In this way, those who have a Google account will have a maximum of 15GB of free storage, that is distributed among the different services of the company (Drive, Photos and Gmail).

Media files that users have uploaded before June 2021 will be considered free and exempt from the limit. Of course, users who exceed 15GB and decide to continue using Google services after the deadline, may expand the capacity with an account on Google One.

What is Google One?

Google One Google

Google One is a subscription plan that gives you more storage space in Google Photos, Drive and Gmail. With Google One, you get additional benefits and you can also share your subscription with your family.

With this service, users do not have to register anywhere, although they must have a Google account, and may use the storage they contract to Drive, Photos and Gmail.

How is Google One storage different from free storage?

All Google accounts start with 15GB of free storage on Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. When you upgrade to Google One, the storage increases to 100GB or more depending on the plan you choose. You also get additional benefits for subscribers and access to Google’s expert support team, all shared with your family.

Who can I share my Google One subscription with?

You can share Google One with up to five family members at no additional cost (that is, six in total if you include yourself). When you create family groups, you can add or remove members.

What is shared with my family group? Can you see my stored files?

You can share all the benefits of Google One with your family group without having to share your personal files. Your family members share the storage space of your Google One plan, but they can’t see what you store if you don’t share it with them from Google Drive, Gmail or Google Photos.

How much does Google One cost? Can I have an annual plan?

Google One rates Google

Users will be able to choose between three plans with different storage limits and consequently different prices: 100GB for 1.99 euros per month or 19.99 euros per year; 200GB for 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros per year; Y 2TB for 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year. All Google accounts include 15GB of free storage.

