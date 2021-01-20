What is happening in Spain with air pollution: three of the ten worst European cities are in the country and there are good reasons to take it seriously

- Advertisement -

Madrid would be the European city with the highest mortality caused by air pollution according to an international review of more than 1,000 cities on the continent prepared by the Institute for Global Health of Catalonia published by The Lancet. Barcelona, ​​the sixth and Mollet del Vallès, also in Catalonia, the seventh.

The data are from 2015. In other words, despite the fact that these weeks the air situation in Madrid has become topical again, it does not make much sense to draw current conclusions based on this work. However, it allows us to wonder why, although Spain has some of the purest airs in the world, Madrid (and Spanish cities) stand out on the list of worst European cities.

What happens to Spain with the air?

In many ways, “Spain is different” when we talk about air pollution. There are, traditionally, three problems that decisively influence high levels of air pollution: the problem of the diesel park, urban concentration and the country’s geography (with its associated climatological peculiarities).

The diesel problem is no more than 35 years old. Although the diesel engine was invented in 1893, for most of its history they were engines with little power in relation to their displacement. That made them great for situations where you didn’t need a lot of acceleration, but a lot of force; that is, for trucks, buses and heavy machinery, but not for utility vehicles. Although the first diesel passenger cars date back to 1936, it was very rare to see them in anything other than a taxi until the 1990s.

At that time, they got smaller, gained power, and their robustness and durability made them very popular. To the point that there were times when, driven by a series of very marked public policies, everyone wanted to “diesel.” Cast it is noticeable in the composition of the fleet: In Spain, more diesel than gasoline has been sold for years. In recent years, these trends have begun to change, but socio-economic circumstances do not seem to be going to help quickly renew the country’s cars.

In recent years, many experts question the role of heating, boilers and air conditioning systems in the pollution of the capital. It is very likely that the “natural experiment” that the confinement of March 2020 entailed will allow, in the future, to better understand the contribution of each source of pollution to the Madrid atmosphere. However, although this is crucial for public policy purposes, when it comes to understanding the problem we can unify diesel and air conditioning into a single problem.

Live glued. Spain was not the only country where the diesel boom occurred. However, the problem is more marked because our population is highly concentrated in the territory. Our country is the fourth European country with the highest “inhabited density”: despite having hectares and hectares of country, we live concentrated in a few places.

It is easy to visualize using any of the population density maps on the web. If we compare Madrid with the Rurh basin in Germany, we see that, despite having the same population, the differences in concentration are abysmal. On the outskirts of Madrid, what abounds are white areas, while in that area of ​​Germany red and gray dominate the map.

In fact, by analyzing the data we discover, not only that we have the most densely populated point in Europe (the Barcelonian), but the concentration of the population is a strongly Spanish characteristic. In fact, in France (the “diesel kingdom” almost by definition) there are only problems in and around Paris. Problems that, in any case, are less than in Spain and a comparison with the population patterns on the sides of the Pyrenees allows us to visualize the little dispersion that exists between both countries.

When we talk about mortality associated with air pollution, having many cars and heaters (that is, many people) concentrated in the same place is a problem. That makes even though there are countries with really wild air pollution problems, we get hurt.

A complicated orography. Among those particularities that Spain has, there is one on which little is reflected: we are a country with a very high average altitude. Especially if we compare it with the rest of the large countries around us. In the large European countries, only Switzerland and Austria have an average altitude higher than Spain (and Madrid is the highest European capital). This rugged orography means that the wind encounters many obstacles and that thermal inversions occur quite often.

This is something that, as Andrés Rodriguez explained, especially affects a Madrid sandwiched between mountain systems. “About two thirds of the Community of Madrid are in a large sedimentary basin, known as the Madrid Basin, limited to the north and west by the Central System (Gredos, Guadarrama, Somosierra), to the east by the Sierra de Altomira, and to the south through the Montes de Toledo. The city of Madrid itself is immersed in this vast depression “.

This confined situation, the distance from the sea and the ‘heat island’ effect that reduces the level of humidity do not help to have low levels of atmospheric pollution. However, this should be understood more as a “problem to be solved” than as an excuse. Barcelona is on the coast and, despite the fact that the Sierra de Collserola acts as a ‘natural barrier’ for many winds, many of the conditions that affect Madrid (or Mollet) do not exist – although others, such as concentration or lack of rainfall, they occur with greater force).

