What is in this mysterious vault found in the field?

New York: There are rumors circulating on the internet today about a strange vault that had been buried for years in a field in the US state of New York and was found a few days ago.

No one knows who owns this metal safe and how many years ago it was buried here, but there is a message on it that says whoever succeeds in opening this safe will keep it in the safe. “Everything” will happen to him. That is, it is also a kind of challenge.

The safe was found in the field of Chris Mathews, a local landowner, but he had gone to another city and was informed by phone that he had found the safe.

Crowds of people in the United States, like in Pakistan, broke into the vault and some people rained hammers and iron rods on it to open the vault, but only minor scratches were made on it.

The police intervened and drove them out of the field, and Mathis arrived shortly afterwards with the help of the police, who put the safe in his car and took it home. He says the mysterious vault weighs no less than 500 pounds.

What’s in the locker? Matthews says he doesn’t care if there are diamonds in the vault or old children’s toys.

For now, Mathis himself does not want to open the vault, but is giving aspirants a chance to try with it.

“There is a great deal of fear of a global coronavirus outbreak. There is nothing wrong with turning a blind eye to this mysterious vault, “Chris Mathews told a local TV channel.