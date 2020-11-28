What is it and how to get a virtual phone number?

Having a virtual phone number allows you to receive calls on another line that has another phone number. It is useful, for example, to have a local line in a place where it is not physically established. Thus, when someone calls that number, they will be redirected to a mobile or landline.

A virtual number is used like a conventional number, only that it is shown with other digits different from the user’s personal, who will attend him from a mobile or a landline

For example, if you have a company based in Madrid, but the products are distributed in other cities in Europe or Latin America, it may be useful to acquire a virtual number for each country to facilitate communication with local consumers. All calls would be received by the switchboard located in Madrid, but support would be given with local numbers to other parts of the world and they could, for example, be answered in their language.

How does a virtual number work?

The caller does not really have to know that he is dialing a virtual phone number. A virtual number is a conventional telephone number, the same as the one you have at home or on your mobile. It consists of a prefix that indicates the country, another for the city and the digits that vary depending on the number. The only thing is that as this “number” is virtual it is not connected to any wiring system connected to a telephone exchange, nor does it work with a SIM card … what it does is use the Internet to connect with other numbers.

The call is received on a common device, such as any mobile or landline phone, which will ring once the virtual number is dialed. It all depends on where that virtual number would be forwarded to. In addition, the redirection can be changed whenever you want, and use the number anywhere in the world without losing contact with customers in case of changing headquarters, office, city or telephone providers.

This is one of its advantages, since it allows you to have a digital presence in different parts of the world without being physically present in them. In addition, when configuring the local number, the user pays for a local call, not an international call, although in reality his call is answered anywhere in the world (without him knowing).

In addition, you can hire as many virtual numbers as you want and, for example, hire a virtual switchboard, where the calls will fall and will be attended by the corresponding personnel.

Another advantage has to do with privacy, since users do not have to give their personal number if they do not wish, or invest in buying another line. You simply buy the virtual number and assign or redirect the call to your mobile or landline.

Where to hire a virtual number?

There are different companies in charge of offering the service of a virtual telephone number. Here is a list of apps that you can pay to buy a virtual number:

-Line2: this application allows you to contract the virtual number service for Android or iOS mobile devices and for computers, laptops, smartwatches and landlines. You can make calls or send messages for as little as $ 9.99 per month. In case other users use Line 2, communication is free.

-Sideline: it is an app available on Android and iOS for users to purchase a second telephone line and use it with an Internet connection. They can generate a toll free number with the local area that will work wherever you go. It will allow you to make calls, send text messages and redirect communications to a mobile phone or landline. The paid version costs $ 20.99 per month without ads and with the possibility of making calls via Wi-Fi, with no expiration limit on the number when it is discontinued.

-Hushed: it can be downloaded to use a free version for three days and then subscribe to the paid plan. It has the function of creating a virtual private number, making calls and sending text messages. It provides access to more than 60 countries through local numbers that can be managed together with the private number without conflict, all from the mobile or from a landline.

-eSIM: it works with VoIP and with it the user can have access to unlimited international virtual telephone cards, without having to buy SIM cards from other parts of the world. In this way, you can make calls from your mobile or a landline, without the real number appearing. It supports numbers for the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Poland, Romania, Latvia, Slovenia, Russia, Australia, South Africa, and Brazil.

-Zadarma: offers VoIP for Internet calls and support for a completely free virtual switchboard. Incoming and outgoing calls can be managed, as well as having several numbers associated with the mobile or fixed equipment. It has the possibility of connecting to more than 90 countries in the world through virtual numbers and allows you to send SMS messages, view your balance, the cost of calls … among other functions.

