What is life like for a former president of the United States? What awaits Trump

Donald Trump’s presidential career has come to an end, and with it, the nation begins a new chapter in its history. However, it is not the only one that will have great changes in its future. As we know, a former president of the United States never has the lifestyle of before his presidency. So Trump will have to adjust to the new changes.

Despite all the controversy surrounding his last weeks in power, Trump remains a former president. Therefore, from now on the magnate will have a particular relationship with the US government. One that only the few individuals who achieve these positions acquire.

A former president of the United States never completely departs from the government

In the first place, it should be noted that, although the former president of the United States leaves office, he never leaves the government again in his life. In fact, he even continues to receive confidential reports from Homeland Security. All in case it is the case in which you should advise the current president or give statements about it.

Likewise, as former presidents continue to be public figures, it is vital that they stay well informed so as not to cause misunderstandings when giving interviews or statements.

One more detail about the latter is that the inactive president must refrain from giving them during the first weeks of his successor’s mandate. During these, the new president will have the opportunity to deliver his new messages to the population and establish his position.

After this, the figure of the former president can continue to be influential in the political and partisan world. However, his participation in the whole process is much more punctual than when he was in the spotlight.

You have the ability to regulate how your story is told

A particular activity that all presidents must carry out is to regulate the construction of a specialized library in their name. This has been a law since 1955 and is done to create a total record of all communications, laws and other elements that have been part of the mandate of the former president – and that are not confidential.

Clearly, presidents do not have the ability to edit or delete the records posted there – good or bad for their image. But they do have the power to determine the tone of some of the stories about their decisions and actions.

In this way, they can regulate to some extent the way in which their history and legacy will be presented to the world and to generations to come.

A comfortable and secure lifestyle

The title “former President of the United States” is probably one of the best references that a person could place on their resume within this nation. However, ex-presidents should not worry more in their lives about money or job security issues.

For more than 60 years, presidents on leaving office have been recipients of a lifetime subsidy from the state. Over the years, this became over $ 200,000. However, Obama in 2015 placed a restriction so that the pension never exceed this figure.

Generally, however, presidents also find alternate ways to make money by writing books and giving interviews about their experience as presidents. The profits obtained in these cases, plus the presidential subsidy, end up being more than enough to have a comfortable life.

Likewise, if they serve two presidential terms, they maintain the rights of access to the health system that federal employees have for life. Likewise, if the president dies, his wife – the first lady – also ends up receiving life support, but much less (of $ 20,000 per year).

But there is a price

Despite the fact that the life of a former president of the United States is practically assured, it cannot be said that the new comfort does not come with its “buts”. Since 2013, a law was approved that guaranteed the lifetime protection of former presidents by the Secret Service. This also extends to their wives, for life, and to their children, up to 16 years of age.

With this comes a loss of privacy and freedoms that you will have to manage your entire life. For example, all communications, correspondence, packages, and interactions from former presidents will first be monitored and regulated by the Secret Service.

Likewise, there is no longer anything like free will. Former presidents cannot “be spontaneous” and go for a walk, eat at a restaurant or visit friends. In fact, they can’t even drive on open streets – a move that was taken after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

As if that were not enough, the meetings and communications of the previous leaders must also always be regulated by an agent. As a consequence, even in moments of family interaction the presence of the Secret Service will be necessary.

The life of a former president of the United States never departs from the Secret Service

The presence of the Secret Service in the lives of former United States presidents does not stop there. In fact, the ex-president must always be accompanied by an agent, so his presence will become a constant until the last of his days.

Likewise, it is not only that presidents cannot drive on open streets, they cannot drive alone. For this reason, even on the smallest trips, a Secret Service agent will be with them.

Added to this, your digital life (calls, social networks and others) will also be monitored 24/7. Everything to be able to immediately record any suspicious activity.

Former presidents like Richard Nixon have voluntarily renounced Secret Service protection. However, it is not a common practice. The most recent record of this was in 2017, when Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. chose to reject protection “for privacy.”

