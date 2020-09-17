What is Lucky Patcher and what is it for?

Windows has Cheat Engine and Android has Lucky Patcher. They are two different applications, but in a way they do the same thing: modify other applications to change their behavior or functions.

Lucky Patcher has gained some popularity on Android, despite not being available on Google Play, and it is one of the applications underground best known. If you’ve heard of Lucky Patcher but aren’t sure what is it or what is it for, here you will find the answers.

What is Lucky Patcher

Lucky Patcher is something like Titanium Backup with steroids: a root tool with which you can make modifications to the system, specifically in the applications that are installed. In fact, it shares some functions of Titanium Backup such as freezing applications, moving to the system folder or creating a backup.

Lucky Patcher is an application to modify other apps or games with “patches”

However, the peculiarity of Lucky Patcher is in the patches. They are something like a list of tweaks ready to be reused and modify an application. Lucky Patcher uses these patches to modify the files of an application and make him change his behavior. In games, this can mean getting coins, points, or unlocking levels. In applications, some recurring patches are to remove advertisements or avoid various verifications.

Options available in the Google app

Unlike Magisk, which does something similar but in system memory, Lucky Patcher physically modifies apps with its patches. Hence it is important to make a backup before any changes.

What is Lucky Patcher for

Its official website describes Lucky Patcher as a “modifier” app, and it is perhaps the best description. Lucky Patcher as an application is not much more than a tool with which you can patch other Android apps that you have installed in the system.

Any user can submit a patch for the community to use and, as with other similar tools, there are patches that span the entire spectrum of morality: from the clearly murky like disabling the license check of an app or game to more trivial things like disabling the proximity sensor in WhatsApp during calls and video calls.

Some patches available for WhatsApp

Therefore, Lucky Patcher serves to modify other applicationsAlthough you depend on someone creating a patch with the change you are interested in, unless you have enough knowledge to create your own patch.

Lucky Patcher is similar to Cheat Engine on Windows or Xposed Framework on Android: it is used to patch apps to change functions, cheat in games and the like

In practice, most of the Lucky Patcher patches available are tricks to get virtual coins in games and the like, by performing changes to internal game files with saved game. This is something that, ethics and legality aside, has been in practice for a long time in PC games. They are commonly called trainers.

Some patches available

These patches sound somewhat esoteric, although in practice they are nothing more than text files where it is indicated which fragments of files should be modified. As we mentioned before, the main difference between other systems such as Magisk or Xposed Framework is that the application is not deceived here, but rather it is modified.

Example of a simple patch

This means that as soon as the application or game is updated, the patch is lost, so it needs to be patched again. Due to its characteristics, the uses of Lucky Patcher are as varied as the patches available.

Why you shouldn’t use Lucky Patcher

Lucky Patcher is blocked by Google Play Protect and while you can ignore the warning and keep using it, Android antivirus and Lucky Patcher get along like cat and dog. Play Protect blocks its use and will suggest you uninstall it, while Lucky Patcher suggests you disable Google Play Protect, which can expose your mobile, without any protection barrier against malware.

This is a good reason. The second are the repercussions of modifying applications in an unauthorized way, something that could be penalized in your legislation or that, at least, almost certainly will go against the terms of use of the application or game that you are patching.

When push comes to shove, you don’t know what’s been patched and you risk the developer retaliating and locking your account for modifying their app without permission

That is, by patching an app or game with Lucky Patcher, you risk for your account to be blocked in said game or the application developer to take action against you for having made an unauthorized modification of your application. WhatsApp, for example, has banned accounts in the past for the use of unofficial or modified versions of WhatsApp.

Its author assures that “Lucky Patcher is safe and does not collect any data” and, although we accept his word, the truth is that at the moment of truth you don’t know what you’re patching or what the app is doing in the background. Remember that Lucky Patcher needs root permission to do its functions.

Example of a patch being applied

Not only that, but patches can cause unexpected errors in applications, especially when a patch was designed for an older version of the application. In installed applications, this has an easy solution, although patches to system applications can cause terminal briquettes.

Finally, its own author ensures that “if you are an honest person and you don’t want to harm the developers, you shouldn’t use Lucky Patcher. “After all, Android apps and games tend to be very cheap, and with your money you help them continue to develop and improve in the future.