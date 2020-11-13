What is “Push Party” and how to join this new social app?

Push Party is a social application that is only one day old but is attracting a lot of attention on social networks today. With a minimalist design, the platform allows users to send a push notification to the rest of the people who use it, with the push of a button.

Push Party is a social app that works by invitation and with which push notifications can be sent with the push of a button

The application has been created by the design studio MSCHF, who have raised 200 million dollars to launch your product. Due to its initial assessment, it could be thought that it is a platform at the same level as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, with wonderful functions and incredible possibilities to share photos and moments.

However, this is not the case. All Push Party offers is a big red button that does one thing only: trigger push notifications to users who use the application. It does not contain functions to make friends, create groups or allow you to be a great influencer, it is only a button that is pressed when you have something important to say …

… or rather, when you want to attract the attention of other users of the publication. Part of the grace of Push Party is that it is not known who has pressed the button, since, when registering, the system requests a username that can be invented. You can place the one you want, even that of a celebrity.

This new “social network” only works by invitation. To be part of Push Party you must request to be admitted through your website and the first thing you will see is a large red button, very striking that motivates you to press it.

In doing so, a button is displayed that invites the user to join the “Push Party”. You just have to indicate your name, email, phone number and the username you want. In the form it is recommended that you use Twitter, but you can really put the one you want. Once the form is completed, you just have to press the “Submit” button.

Then, a message appears indicating that you are on a waiting list to use the application. If the request is approved, the Push Party team will contact you via email. To climb the waiting list, you can click on “Tweet”, which will lead you to post a tweet talking about PushParty.

At the moment not much more is known about PushParty. We have already requested to join the application to learn more about these mysterious “push notifications” and how they work.

