What is “shadowban” in social networks and how to recognize it

Shadowban occurs when content or a user account lose all visibility in a social network. In short, it would be like becoming invisible. When a profile is affected by a shadowban, it does not appear in any search, except those made by its own followers, which prevents reaching new audiences.

Shadowban can affect an account without the user being aware of it and, simply put, it will make all its content invisible.

The term was coined by Donald Trump, who accused Twitter of having practiced it with him and with other North American politicians who saw his impact on the social network drop and some of his comments did not appear. In this sense, shadowban is practiced on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and, although the platforms deny its existence randomly, there are some cases in which it takes place.

Shadowban occurs when the Twitter or Instagram algorithm detects that the account has been used incorrectly, for example, using bots, buying followers, using automated third-party services to increase the number of followers or “likes” quickly or using hashtags and terms prohibited by the platforms, which are usually those related to violence, harassment or pornography.

In addition, Twitter has pointed out that some tweets, for example, those that the algorithm understands are less interesting or relevant, as well as those that have been labeled as “fake news” or that seek to divide and all the tweets of dubious accounts (without image profile, no confirmation email, no followers …), they are also «hidden». In the same way, the scope of anti-vaccine or contradictory publications on relevant issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic, can be reduced.

The strange thing is that an account that does not violate the rules would suffer “shadowban”, but in some cases, due to errors in the algorithms, it could happen.

How do you know if your account is shadowbanned?

It is actually very simple, since you just have to look at the interaction and the reach of the publications. If they are much smaller than usual and come only from the followers account, it is very possible that the account has been affected by a shadowban.

In this sense, there is a very simple trick to know if an account is affected and that is to create a publication with a specific hashtag and ask someone who does not follow the account to perform a search with that hashtag. If the content does not appear in your search, among recent posts, it is because the account is affected by a shadowbanning.

