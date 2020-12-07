What is the 300-euro ring worn by millionaires like Will Smith or Larry Page, co-founder of Google

It is apparently a simple ring gray in color, but is constructed of titanium, has an outer diamond coating and features a advanced measurement system inside. It is the Oura Ring, an exclusive wearable of Finnish origin that has managed to attract the attention of various millionaires; from Larry Page (Google), Steve Chen (Youtube), Kevin Lin (Twitch), athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, Manu Ginobili or actors like Will Smith.

What is this ring for? What do you have for these personalities to use? It is a device for monitoring sleep. Usually it is bracelets and watches that have this function, but Oura offers the same function in a more minimalist design. with own measurement algorithms.

Oura Ring, an exclusive tracker to monitor sleep

Ease of use is the feature that its users stand out the most. The first generation of the Oura Ring was slightly larger, but in 2018 they launched a new model with more battery, precision and a more minimalist design, difficult to distinguish with the naked eye from a normal ring.

As the user points AudeldScireLarry Page, one of Google’s co-founders, has been seen wearing an Oura Ring on his left hand. The ex-CEO of Alphabet is not on the list of investors of the company, but he is seen betting on this ring that has a price of 299 dollars in its black or silver version or up to $ 999 for the diamond version.

One perk of being in the office late on a Friday is that sometimes you get surprise guests. pic.twitter.com/1rC08EmsoM – Jacob Ritchie 🍞📈 (@jwkritchie) December 7, 2019

Oura Health is a company founded by five Finns, including Petteri Lahtela and Kari Kivelä, in 2013. According to the company itself, they have the “most accurate sleep monitoring technology, through two infrared LEDs that measure the pulse of the finger arteries, an accelerometer, a gyroscope that detects direction and intensity and a NTC temperature sensor“An advanced linked sleep tracking system, Oura has a dedicated application in which users can receive advice to improve their sleep, with recommendations from professional athletes and a medical database.

From the founder of YouTube to that of Twitch are among its investors

At the end of 2018, Oura announced that they were already available in 100 countries and had achieved a investment of up to $ 20 million, with an unknown valuation. Its investors include Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, as well as co-founders of well-known services such as Youtube, Switch, Skype, Box.com, Oak or Soylent.

❤ @ouraring ❤ Sleep is the foundation of great health https://t.co/LpSCXtXRMf – Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2020

The only ring for the Octagon! [ Train and live like a pro with @OuraRing: https://t.co/YSRKWyYFX4 ] pic.twitter.com/Xj6aMc0QNm – UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2020

A round of financing that also includes athletes such as Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Johnson, Lance Armstrong and Manu Ginobili who have helped popularize the ring. The exclusivity of the Oura Ring is not only based on its price, but also on the low availability to buy it.

Their own exclusivity has led them to launch a limited edition gold plated. “Requested” by users, according to the Oura Ring itself.

In mid-2020, the NBA was promoting its use among players to help monitor sleep and, thanks to its NTC temperature sensor, help control the coronavirus.

Another of the personalities that has been seen publicly with the Oura Ring and is one of its most recognizable ambassadors is the retired Prince Harry of England, who generated an intense debate until People magazine confirmed that it is this “biotracker”, a trend within the wearable sector that consists of improving physical health through multiple sensors and algorithms such as those of the Oura Ring .

