What is the best Italian film according to the readers of “Corriere della Sera”?

By Brian Adam
What is the best Italian film according to the readers of 'Corriere della Sera'?
Films for Italians are a serious matter. For this reason, the Corriere della Sera asked its readers which was for them the best film of the ten years. The answer? The film Perfect strangers.

The works on the list were many: from Lo Chiamivano Jeeg Robot, Quo Vado ?, The Great Beauty, On my Skin and many others. In the end, however, the Italians – not without difficulty – seem to have chosen: the best film of the decade is undoubtedly the work of Paolo Genovese, Perfect strangers.

In addition to being a success for the public, the film debuted in the first place of the most viewed films of the release week, with a collection of more than three million euros in the first weekend alone. In total, total collections exceeded 16 million euros, establishing itself as the second best grossing of the year for Italian cinema, after Quo vado ?.

The success of the film has also arrived outside our beautiful peninsula. So much so that even France and the United States have asked for the rights to do a remake. Two small curiosities: in 2018 the film was distributed in China, grossing 1 million dollars on the first day of programming; in 2019, however, Perfect Strangers entered the Guinness Book of Records as the film with the most remakes ever in the history of cinema (18).

