What is the difference between “hosting” and “web domain”?

When creating a website there are two fundamental terms that should not be confused, although many users do. It is about “web domain” and “hosting”, which many people treat as the same concept, but which have nothing to do with each other, although they are related in their use. We are going to explain what they are and their differences.

A domain is the name of the website, which is made up of an IP address that is linked to the contracted hosting server

Both terms have completely different definitions, functions and uses. For example, a web domain in short is the name of the website, which in our case is “TreceBits.com”. This address is the one that users use to enter our news portal. There are a series of tips for choosing a good web domain name and, in general, this name must correspond to the type of information that is going to be displayed, although it can also be the name of a corporate or personal brand, or a name any that the user wishes to give to his website.

When creating a website, it is essential to search among the large list of pages already created if the name to use as domain is available or not. Being unique on the internet, they cannot be repeated, but variations of an existing name can be obtained.

But the name is the visible part of the domain, which actually “disguises” an IP address, made up of a series of numbers that uniquely identifies a page on the Internet. This combination of numbers, being difficult to remember or handle by users, is replaced by the web domain name. This interpretation of the IP address to a name is done through the “Domain Name System (DNS)” or “Domain Name System” in Spanish.

On the other hand, there is the Hosting, which has nothing to do with it. When the web domain has already been chosen, that is when it comes into play. Hosting is a server that stores the website, its images, videos, content, plugins … and everything necessary for it to work in a web or mobile browser. The domain points to the Hosting so that when someone types that address, the web page (the files stored in the Hosting) will appear, that is why the domain must be linked with the web server.

Hosts are thus web storage services and each company offers different types of plans with a variety of storage capacity, database, mail systems and more. In addition, there are four main types of hosting, which are the following:

-Shared hosting (Shared hosting): It hosts different sites on the same web server, and users who hire this service must share the resources of the equipment (CPU, processor, RAM, bandwidth, IP address, transfers) with other people.

-Virtual Private Hosting (VPS): This server is virtually divided into several parts so that each site uses its assigned resources, without interfering with other accommodations. However, it is still the same server for everyone, so it is not a dedicated hosting.

-Dedicated server: This server is for the exclusive use of a single website. In other words, all hardware, software and connection resources are intended for a single client, which allows customizing it according to the needs of a user.

-Hosting in the cloud (Cloud Hosting): this type of hosting divides the projects into several servers, which are interconnected in the cloud, so that the site is not hosted on a single server. In case one fails, someone else compensates for the problem immediately.

With this explanation, you will no longer be able to confuse a web domain with hosting, and be very clear about the importance of both terms and how they interpenetrate when creating a website.

.