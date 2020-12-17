Tech NewsTecnología

What is the difference between Megabit (Mb) and Megabyte (MB)

By Brian Adam
What is the difference between Megabit (Mb) and Megabyte (MB)

Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
It is common to confuse the terms Megabit (Mb) and Megabyte (MB) and, although both terms are used for data transfer measurement and have similar spelling, they are actually two different concepts, so it is convenient to understand their differences.

The bit is the minimum unit of computational calculation, while the byte is made up of a group of 8 bits

To understand the difference between the two terms, it is necessary to know the difference between a bit and a byte. In this sense, a bit (b) is the minimum unit of information in computing it can be a 1 or a 0 and is used, among other things, to measure the speed of data transmission on fiber optic and ADSL lines. On the other hand, byte (B) is composed of 8 bits and is used to indicate the capacity of storage and memory of devicesSince, unlike bits, bytes can represent special characters, punctuation marks, letters, and so on.

In this sense, to convert a bit or a byte into a megabit or a megabyte, they must be multiplied by something more than a million (1,024 times).

Megabits (Mb) measure Internet speed

Fiber optic or ADSL Internet connection offers offered by most telephone operators are established in Megabits. Specifically, it is expressed in Megabits per second (Mb / s or Mbps), that is why the most common is to see rates of type: 100 Mb fiber optic or 1 Gbps fiber optic. What they do is tell you the Internet speed of the connection you will hire.

Megabytes (MB) measure storage and mobile data

Megabytes (MB) are the units used to measure a device’s memory capacity, as well as file sizes. For example, a movie might be 4GB and a song might be 10-20MB.

Unlike “static” connections such as ADSL or fiber, mobile data connections are measured by Megabytes and Gigabytes, since these types of connections send data packets of different sizes.

