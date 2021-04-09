What is the ‘market cap’ or market capitalization?

- Advertisement -

When talking about the performance of a cryptocurrency, the most obvious indicator and the one that is usually used first is its price at that time. It seems like a pretty simple relationship: the more a cryptocurrency is worth in real money, the more value it has. This leads to erroneous simplifications, for example that a cryptocurrency is “better” or has higher quality if it has a high price.

Market capitalization is an often-overlooked indicator, but it fairly accurately shows the health and popularity of a cryptocurrency.

Regardless of whether to classify cryptocurrencies in better or worse it is a basic errorThere are other indicators to look at, beyond the price, if you want to know the relative value of a cryptocurrency and if it is a good idea, or not, to invest in it. One of the most reliable is the market capitalization or market cap. But what is it exactly?

Market capitalization is a way of calculate the “size” and popularity of a cryptocurrency. It is calculated by multiplying the current value of a cryptocurrency by the amount available. That is, if a cryptocurrency has 1,000,000 units in circulation and each costs five euros, its market capitalization will be 5,000,000 euros.

However, market capitalization is not equivalent to the money that moves a cryptocurrency at any given time. In the previous example, if the cryptocurrency increases its price from five euros to seven, the market capitalization will be 7,000,000 euros, but that does not mean that 2,000,000 euros have entered the market.

It’s a pretty good metric for calculating the size, popularity, and performance of a cryptocurrency and its associated project. In this way, by taking into account the available supply in addition to the price, you can get an idea of ​​how much a cryptocurrency may be worth in the future. If there are billions of tokens of a crypto and its value is, for example, 50 cents, it is unlikely that it will reach prices close to Bitcoin, since it would have an exorbitant market capitalization.

Let’s see a real example. Bitcoin’s market capitalization is the highest, and is currently equivalent to $ 1,079,227,630,853, with a price of about $ 57,000 per Bitcoin for each of the more than 18,500,000 BTC that exist.

On the other hand, Ripple’s (the fourth largest) is two orders of magnitude smaller, and is equivalent to $ 44,574,794,840. However, the difference in price and quantity in circulation is abysmal. there are currently 45,404,028,640 units, with a price close to the dollar.

Despite Ripple’s low price, its market capitalization is the fourth largest, and indeed, it is one of the most popular cryptos, being the favorite of companies dedicated to banking that have decided to enter the world of banking. cryptocurrencies.

Market capitalization is therefore a very good indicator when deciding whether to invest or not in a cryptocurrency, but of course it is not the only one and good research is always required before investing money.

