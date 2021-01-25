What is the PIN of the Identity Card? Here’s where to find it

- Advertisement -

After explaining how to make an appointment for the CIE, let’s go back to talking about the Italian identification document, and specifically about an aspect that has often been the subject of headaches by users: PIN which is required to login via CIE in services like the Io app.

For those who don’t know, when the Electronic Identity Card is issued, two codes are generated, PIN and PUK in a similar way to what happens with the SIM of mobile phones.

The PIN is communicated in two different parts to the holder of the Identity Card. The first half of both the PIN and the PUK is present on the sheet that is given to the user at the time of the CIE request at the registry office of their municipality. The second, instead, on the sheet that arrives home together with the same identification document.

Obviously, to log in via CIE in the Io app it is necessary to use the first and second half of the PIN, combining the two codes.

The PUK is rarely required: always referring to what happens with SIM cards, this code is necessary to unlock the CIE, which can be blocked in case of incorrect PIN entry.

Our advice is of course to keep them both.