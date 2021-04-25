What is the PlayStation 5 sales record so far

Despite the different problems and obstacles that have been presented to the main companies in the technology industry, Sony has been able to remain firm and it’s still achieving record numbers with its next-generation console, the PS5.

And it is that according to a recognized American market research company called NPD, the PS5 has two important records to date, which makes it clear that despite the setbacks and the small number of games available, this console will mark a before and after within the industry.

What are these two records that we are talking about? Well, based on the data collected, the latest Sony console has been the fastest in history (within the United States). In addition to this, it has the record of income generated during its first 5 months, reaching more than 5,600 million dollars between hardware, games and accessories sold.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in US history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market).

And although this figure could not be achieved by other consoles such as the PS4 itself or the Nintendo Switch, the latter does at least get the award of being the best-selling video game console in the month of March, thus continuing with a streak of 28 extraordinary consecutive months being the best-selling console in the United States.

Something that cannot be overlooked is that it was concluded that Spider-Man: Miles Morales had a truly positive effect on the launch of the PS5, since in just 5 months this title surpassed the general sales of titles like The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, who had a great impact in the first half of 2020.

Without a doubt, the PS5 seeks to break, in the midst of the pandemic and the difficult situation that the planet has been experiencing for months, any type of record and become much more than the other consoles of older generations. And it is that although only the figures that exist within the country of the stars and stripes are shown, this same represents the largest market in the industry worldwide and it is an obviously valid benchmark.