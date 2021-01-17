What is WhatsApp Plus and how to download it

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users around the world. Well, maybe a few less after the exodus of users to other platforms such as Telegram or Signal and which has led the instant messaging app owned by Facebook to delay the implementation of new conditions of use.

WhatsApp Plus is not an official app, so you have to be careful when downloading it, so we explain its risks so that you can decide

If you are a WhatsApp user, you may have heard of WhatsApp Plus, but you may not know what it is. It should not be confused with WhatsApp Business -the version of the instant messaging app for companies- but it is an alternative app that you can use to have some functionalities in WhatsApp that are not included in the original WhatsApp.

But … is it safe to use? is allowed? ¿how can i download WhatsApp Plus? In this article we are going to tell you what this application is and what the implications of using it have, since it is becoming more and more popular. We are going to explain everything about WhatsApp Plus so that you know it and value it. Then you will be the one to decide if you want to take the risk or not.

The first thing you have to keep in mind is that WhatsApp Plus is a MOD. That is to say, it is not the original WhatsApp application nor has it been created by its developers. It is not official, so Facebook does not allow its use. It is not the only one that exists, there are many others such as WhatsApp Plus Reborn, many of which are outdated, and others that continue to launch new features such as GBWhatsApp.

None of them are authorized by Facebook, we will not tire of repeating it, but most of them allow you to perform functions that you would not have with the original version of WhatsApp. For example, you can choose more personalization themes – in addition to those already launched by WhatsApp to personalize chats last year -, enjoy new emoticons on WhatsApp, listen to audios without knowing who sent them, change the last connection time, view States anonymously, hide the blue double check and many other functions.

How to download WhatsApp Plus

Remember that WhatsApp Plus is a Mod, that is, it is not an official WhatsApp application, so we cannot tell you a place from which you can download it. You will have to be the one to search the Internet for the most updated versions of WhatsApp Plus and download them. Be careful and always do it from places where you have full confidence. It will be an APK file that you will have to install. If you don’t know what an APK is, we’ll explain it to you here.

Before installing any MOD, make a WhatsApp backup to have all your chats and contents stored, so that it could happen and to be able to recover them later.

Then delete the original version of WhatsApp and install the APK, giving permission to install a file on the mobile that has not been downloaded from the Google Play Store, the official application store for Android. To do this you will have to go to “Settings” / “Security” and give permission for these types of files of unknown origin to be installed.

Once installed, the way to start it is similar to that of WhatsApp. You will have to associate your phone number and they will send you a code by SMS that you will have to enter. Now it is time to install the backup to have all your chats and files in WhatsApp Plus again.

Remember that WhatsApp and Facebook do not accept the use of these types of applications. It is true that if they detect it they can block your user and even expel you, although it is not something common. However, the real possibility exists, so you must decide whether to use a modified WhatsApp app or not.

