What is WhatsApp Plus Heymods? Is it worth downloading?

Many users have started installing WhatsApp Plus Heymods on their phones, here we tell you all its advantages and disadvantages.

Is it a good idea to download it?

As it is a Unofficial WhatsApp APK, there are drawbacks when downloading it; one of the most important is that WhatsApp Identify that you are using an external app and get banned for a few days, losing your access to the app.

It is recommended to use the original app, although this means having to wait a little longer for new features and updates. If this is the case, do not forget that there is a beta version of WhatsApp where before anyone else you can test the new tools prior to launch.