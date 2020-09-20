Latest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

What is WhatsApp Plus Heymods? Is it worth downloading?

By Brian Adam
0
8
What is WhatsApp Plus Heymods? Is it worth downloading?
What Is Whatsapp Plus Heymods Is It Worth Downloading.png

Must Read

Tech News

Now you can unblock Facebook Messenger with your face

Brian Adam - 0
A new function has come to Facebook Messenger, the possibility of blocking with Face ID or Touch ID for greater security.   1. In Facebook Messenger,...
Read more
Google

Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one?

Brian Adam - 0
Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when...
Read more
Facebook

Facebook also joins fashion and will remove “likes” from all its pages

Brian Adam - 0
We have commented on other occasions that technology companies increasingly seek to prevent users from getting hooked to the number of reactions generated by...
Read more
Android

Google wants to raise the hardware requirements to use Android, why?

Brian Adam - 0
Android has shown for years that it is a terribly versatile operating system, capable of adapting to the most diverse hardware combinations: From the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Many users have started installing WhatsApp Plus Heymods on their phones, here we tell you all its advantages and disadvantages.

Is it a good idea to download it?

As it is a Unofficial WhatsApp APK, there are drawbacks when downloading it; one of the most important is that WhatsApp Identify that you are using an external app and get banned for a few days, losing your access to the app.

WhatsApp Plus heymods

It is recommended to use the original app, although this means having to wait a little longer for new features and updates. If this is the case, do not forget that there is a beta version of WhatsApp where before anyone else you can test the new tools prior to launch, taking advantage of the fact that with your Telcel plan Do you have the Double Gigas and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

WhatsApp Plus heymods

Related Articles

Tech News

Now you can unblock Facebook Messenger with your face

Brian Adam - 0
A new function has come to Facebook Messenger, the possibility of blocking with Face ID or Touch ID for greater security.   1. In Facebook Messenger,...
Read more
Google

Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one?

Brian Adam - 0
Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when...
Read more
Facebook

Facebook also joins fashion and will remove “likes” from all its pages

Brian Adam - 0
We have commented on other occasions that technology companies increasingly seek to prevent users from getting hooked to the number of reactions generated by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©