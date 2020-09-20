What is Windows 10 ‘focus’ mode and how does it help you work

There are times when you want to disconnect and that nobody bothers you when you get to work in something that is in a hurry, or that we simply hope to do it in the best way by putting our five senses in it. The problem is that we have reached such a point of interconnection between platforms, communication systems, etc., that it is practically impossible not to receive a notification every few minutes. Or maybe seconds?

Surely on your phone you have already used those “do not disturb” modes with which iOS and Android arrive, and that allow us to silence any notification that ends up sounding on our screen, as well as blocking certain contacts so that when they call us, they send them directly to the answering machine. So how could it be otherwise, Windows 10 also has a similar function that often goes unnoticed by many users.

Silence everything, do not disturb

The place in which Windows 10 has decided to put all those functions is called “Concentration assistant” and we have it available within the “Settings”. There, in the first section, the “System” section, the functions that we will need the most at all times are displayed. Exactly, the one of these options to eliminate warnings and all kinds of communications will be found in fourth place, just below “Screen”, “Sound” and “Notifications and actions”.

To say that in this “notifications and actions” configuration center we can also manage the notices we receive, but not in such a general way and according to certain conditions of use, so we are going to stick with that “Concentration assistant” which is much faster. And what does it allow ?, because the most important thing is to mark time slots to silence everything that reaches our PC and, later, tell it under what circumstances we want it to not bother us as well as the number of messages that we are going to stop receiving: if only approved notifications, all and even scheduled alarms.

It is obvious that turning off the tap to notifications can be dangerous, so Windows 10 turns to a much smarter system: the one with the scenarios. That means that when we are with Chrome in windowed mode, we will get the latest news from the mail, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc., but if we decide that they do not bother us, the way to activate it without going through that menu is to put the browser, or the Word, Excel or whatever, to “full screen”. The same happens if we use the duplicated PC on a screen, when we start playing or when we get home. For this last assumption it will be necessary to tell Cortana where we live, as well as having the location of the PC activated (if it is a laptop, of course).

Thus, we internalize when the PC understands that we do not want to be disturbed and we provoke them not to receive notifications of any kind while we do not change the parameters of that “Concentration assistant”. Right in the window that you have above you can see those scenarios that it contemplates and that are very easy to start.