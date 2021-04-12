We all know the infinite and impossible to memorize passwords that are used in WiFi connections to reinforce security. QR codes have come into our lives to help us in this regard when someone comes home and asks to connect to the WiFi network, but when the device we want to connect to the network does not have the ability to scan that code, complications begin.

To avoid being loudly dictating the password and make a faster and more reliable connection, router manufacturers have created a fast track, an easier way to connect to the router at specific times with a simple 8-digit pin, and then recover the stronger main password.

If you look at it, on your home router you can find a button and an LED light with the indication WPS. However, it is also possible to find this function with these other names:

Wi-Fi Simple Config

Push ‘n’ Connect

Playback control (PBC)

Quick Secure Setup (QSS)

What happens when we press the WPS button?

All these modes offer, in short, a faster and easier option to connect any machine to a WiFi network, although care must be taken so that this shortcut does not become a risk to the security of the network and we are opening a back door hackers or hackers. By pressing the WPS button we ask the router to open the WiFi network and disable most of the security measures applied by the device to protect the network from intruders such as 256-bit keys ( WPA 2 and 3 ).

For a very short period of time the wireless network in our home is more vulnerable . So that it does not stay like that forever due to an oversight, the system has the obligation, after those seconds, to turn off automatically , whether you have managed to make the connection or not, thus restoring all security.

As obviously a simpler and faster system for the user can also mean a convenient shortcut for an intruder, the WiFi WPS has evolved over time, correcting weaknesses. At the beginning, this system changed the most elaborate WiFi keys for a PIN of just 8 digits . Today many routers continue to offer this option, but other more secure connection methods have also been included :

NFC connection : By pressing the WPS button and bringing a device with the NFC function activated, the connection is made the same as when we pay in a store with the phone or the watch.

USB connection : We can also use a USB and make a more physical connection. The router passes the credentials to the pendrive and this later passes them to the device that we want to connect to the WiFi network.

PBC connection : Other products include their own PBC button that must be pressed at the same time as the router’s WPS. Credentials are shared between the two devices in those seconds of time. An information exchange similar to Bluetooth.

All these mechanisms are more secure than the 8-digit PIN , since they imply that the device is close by as well as the person concerned. In this way, it is more complicated for a neighbor from home to try to hack the router with this function.

However, it is not necessary to trust, and less with the option of the 8-digit PIN. There are many applications that allow you to easily find out that little code, so the manufacturers have established other security measures for users who continue to use this system. Depending on the model you have at home, only 3 or 5 attempts can be made, otherwise the system hangs until we restart the router.

The best thing we can do to protect the home network is not to use this button, although it is increasingly difficult to hack a router through the WPS function, in many cases the intruder should be inside your house and press the button, or be around when you push it. Most routers already offer the option to disable WPS from the router’s configuration, so you can make sure that even if you press the button, it will not be activated.

How to improve your WiFi security

How to improve your WiFi security

Apart from the WPS function, there are other tips that will be very useful to strengthen the security of your wireless network at home, especially now that cybercrime has grown with teleworking and the pandemic. If you want to make things harder for hackers, follow these tips to protect your wireless network:

Change your router password: If they access your network, not only can they scrounge the WiFi, they will also have access to your bank details, personal photos and videos, etc. To avoid this, it is advisable to periodically change the router password for a secure password that only you know.

Control who connects to your network: Modern routers have a mobile application to monitor many of the parameters of wireless networks. With them you can see which devices are using the network and detect both possible WiFi ‘freebies’ and cybercriminals who want to penetrate the local network.

Use antivirus : Both traditional antivirus and some security applications protect from the most popular malicious code such as spyware, ransomware, identity theft or impersonation and other digital threats. In addition, if you have children at home, it is also a good idea to use the parental control and URL filtering features that some routers offer, to prevent access to dangerous or adult sites.

Use official software that is always up-to-date : Outdated software or software from unknown sources is your worst enemy. If you download an application or program, make sure it is official and endorsed by cybersecurity companies, many viruses hide in apps that seem very useful or imitate the best known ones. And keep all your programs and gadgets updated. The latest updates always include protection against newly detected threats.

Use encrypted connections: We have already said this at the beginning, the stronger the password or the better security measures. Make sure to activate the router’s encryption (better if it is WPA3 or WPA2, which are the most current protocols). For work, you can also use a secure VPN (virtual private network) connection.

Make backup copies: lastly, always remember to make regular backup copies of your computer and mobile phones, of all the files, documents and photos that matter to you. If there is a failure or attack you will not lose them, and most importantly, you will not have to pay a ransom for them if those documents are stolen.