What it means that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which the pharmaceutical company says is “more than 90% effective”

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech today announced that, based on initial data, their COVID-19 vaccine far exceeds expectations: would be more than 90% efficient versus the 60-70% figures they expected.

The study is underway and this means that the data is anything but definitive: we are talking about 94 infected in a sample of 44,000 people. The data is promising, but very preliminary: it takes time to really know how many participants will be permanently infected.

As is evident, if confirmed, it would be excellent news in a field where we don’t usually have many.

What does 90% efficiency mean?

The data announced today indicate that, of the 94 infected who have participated in the trial, less than 10% received the vaccine. The rest of them received a placebo. However we do not know much moreafter this ad a lot of information is missing. Too much information, in fact. Especially in a context where medical ads are being used as part of a market growth strategy.

We still don’t know crucial details as, for example, its effectiveness in real settings, if the vaccine prevents severe cases or if it reduces the transmissibility of the virus. What’s more, the results have not been reviewed by outside scientists or published in a medical journal: It is a press release that will have to be contrasted with reality. And it is not an unimportant issue.

We must not forget that the vaccines that these pharmaceutical companies develop have a huge logistical problem: they need a temperature of -70 degrees. Something they are not prepared for. It is good news that we should take ourselves with calm and rest.