HealthCorona Virus

What it means that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which the pharmaceutical company says is “more than 90% effective”

By Brian Adam
0
8

Must Read

Game Reviews

Bugsnax Review, hunting for bugs on PlayStation 5

Brian Adam - 0
The crazy new game from the creators of Octodad is the first PS5 game to debut in the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection. The guys...
Read more
Communication

This is the Nokia Streaming Box 8000: 4K player with Android TV

Brian Adam - 0
Little by little we are learning more information about the landing of Nokia in the market of Smart tv. The manufacturer has partnered with...
Read more
Tech News

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, first impressions of the budget 5G smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus Nord N10 5G looks like a cheaper 5G smartphone than usual, given the launch price of 349 euros. Over the past few months we...
Read more
Tech News

How to prevent Windows 10 from asking us for a password every time we turn on our computer or log in

Brian Adam - 0
How to prevent Windows 10 from asking us for a password every time we turn on our computer or log in
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech today announced that, based on initial data, their COVID-19 vaccine far exceeds expectations: would be more than 90% efficient versus the 60-70% figures they expected.

The study is underway and this means that the data is anything but definitive: we are talking about 94 infected in a sample of 44,000 people. The data is promising, but very preliminary: it takes time to really know how many participants will be permanently infected.

As is evident, if confirmed, it would be excellent news in a field where we don’t usually have many.

What does 90% efficiency mean?

The data announced today indicate that, of the 94 infected who have participated in the trial, less than 10% received the vaccine. The rest of them received a placebo. However we do not know much moreafter this ad a lot of information is missing. Too much information, in fact. Especially in a context where medical ads are being used as part of a market growth strategy.

We still don’t know crucial details as, for example, its effectiveness in real settings, if the vaccine prevents severe cases or if it reduces the transmissibility of the virus. What’s more, the results have not been reviewed by outside scientists or published in a medical journal: It is a press release that will have to be contrasted with reality. And it is not an unimportant issue.

We must not forget that the vaccines that these pharmaceutical companies develop have a huge logistical problem: they need a temperature of -70 degrees. Something they are not prepared for. It is good news that we should take ourselves with calm and rest.

Related Articles

Health

What you see in the image are plastic nanoparticles crossing a blood-brain barrier and, in this case, it is excellent news

Brian Adam - 0
If there is a wall that has really changed the history of mankind and, if you hurry me, of living beings, that...
Read more
Health

From cheap butter substitute to supposedly healthy alternative: the science behind margarine

Brian Adam - 0
It looks and color like butter, it's in the refrigerated section right next to the butter but ... it's not butter. Born in Napoleonic...
Read more
Corona Virus

Corca Dhuibhne is the smallest area in the state affected by cases of coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
The disease rate has fallen across the country in the two-week period since the introduction of Level 5 restrictions on 22 October Corca Dhuibhne has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©