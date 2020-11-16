What It Really Means That Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is “Nearly 95% Effective,” According To Early Clinical Trial Data

When Pfizer announced on November 9 that its vaccine had reached “an efficacy of more than 90%” according to the first data of the clinical trial they were conducting, it was kicking off a parade of companies and developers pushing their chests for the good guys. results of your vaccine. And so it has been: today, one of its great competitors, the Moderna vaccine and the North American NIH has just announced that is almost 95% effective, according to the first analyzes.

In this case, the researchers analyzed the first 95 COVID-infected among the more than 30,000 participants in their study and found that 90 of them had received the placebo and only five had been vaccinated by the vaccine. This, always according to the company’s data, would give 94.5% efficacy in the first two months after vaccination. In addition, of the 11 serious cases they have found, none had received the vaccine.

Obviously, as in the case of Pfizer, these results are very preliminary and are not published, nor independently reviewed. In other words, it doesn’t seem sensible to focus our hopes on an ad game that often has more to do with commercial and financial strategy of the different companies than with a normal vaccine development process.

What does it really mean that the vaccine is 94.5% effective?

As in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, throughout the Phase III clinical trials, the companies carry out regular checks to check that everything is in order. Many things are studied, from COVID cases that occur among study participants to other types of diseases (related or not) that they can develop. It is these provisional analyzes that the different companies have used to advance results.

In this sense, Moderna has also commented on some more questions. For example, the statement explains that there are no major security concerns. Mind you, side effects like fatigue, muscle pain, headache and general malaise in some cases affected one in ten people. Although, again according to the information they have released, they were “generally short-lived.”

As we said a few days ago, if these results are confirmed, the great news behind them is that the good results allow us to be optimistic about the potential of the approach that all these vaccines share. Regardless of the one that presents the best results, it would mean that we are on the right track and one step closer to obtaining a safe and effective vaccine.

Image | Patrick Boulen Sanofi Pasteu