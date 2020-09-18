Tech News

What kind of dishes does Santan restaurant serve in Kuala Lumpur?

By Brian Adam
What kind of dishes does Santan restaurant serve in Kuala Lumpur?
By Brian Adam

What kind of dishes does Santan restaurant serve in Kuala Lumpur?

In case you want a different dinner than usual (and you have the opportunity to make a small detour from the usual routes of your evenings) you will probably find interesting the very special menu offered by a restaurant located in Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia.

No, this is not the usual starred restaurant: the restaurant Santan offers something that you will surely not find elsewhere … At least if you want to keep your feet on the ground! In fact, the menu includes the typical dishes offered in flight by a well-known airline.

That’s right: if you’ve ever taken an Air Asia flight, you might even experience a feeling of déjà vu. It’s right on the menus offered by the airline to first-class and business-class passengers, in fact, the Santan restaurant looks for the dishes it offers its customers.

Expect, however, rather elaborate dishes: the typical dish, for example, is coconut rice garnished with a particular sauce, but on the menu you might also find stewed chicken, fried anchovies or hard-boiled eggs and nuts. The restaurant is also equipped with digital menus that would help customers choose the dish that best suits their needs! In short, what are you waiting for? There Malaysia awaits you!

