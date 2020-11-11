What restrictions are there for Covid-19 in your city? A website takes you out of doubt

If we look back it is very possible that, except for the unfortunate news of the thousands of deaths that have occurred in our country and around the world, we will remember with a small sarcastic smile those days when we had to learn about the different phases of de-escalation. What could be done at zero, one, two and even three. Then, as now, technology has come to our aid so that we can see what can and cannot be done, while the authorities mark new restrictions.

The difference between this second wave and the first that we suffered between May and June (the de-escalation), is that now there is no single criterion and each autonomous community is setting the guidelines of what it allows and what it does not, which complicates No one can tell us what we have to do because it will depend on the geographical point in which we live. Luckily, technology is helping us again if we have any questions.

Check your zip code and you’re done

The tool that we will be able to use to find out what the list of restrictions we have in our population is, we will be able to consult it at a web that has been developed by the students of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and that allows us to enter the postal code of the place where we live or work, and check everything we can, or cannot, do: mobility, curfew time, maximum capacity of places and establishments, places of worship, parks and gardens as well as limitations for family gatherings.

Search restrictions by zip code.

Most of the restrictions take as a starting point Royal Decree 926/2020, of October 25, “declaring the state of alarm to contain the spread of infections caused by SARS-CoV-2” and which was published in the Official State Gazette on November 4. Then, as each region has incorporated certain exceptions, they are those that we must attend to in order not to breach any of its articles.

The web, however, has a very interesting part that has to do with the data that shows the impact of the pandemic, on a daily basis, in the area from which we request information, although, unfortunately, they notify us that all this information is not generated automatically but must be entered manually. That is why, in case you are going to use it, you contribute your little grain of sand with a donation that the kids themselves indicate could be the cost of a simple coffee, so that QueCovid.es continues to work in the near future .