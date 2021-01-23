What should I do to get the SPID? Here are the required documents

- Advertisement -

After explaining how to get the SPID for free, let’s go back to addressing the issue of Digital Identity, which has now become increasingly central to accessing public administration services.

After choosing the identity provider that will have to provide the SPID, it is necessary to have the documentation required and established by the Government available.

Obviously, you must be of legal age, in addition to have an email address and a mobile phone number used daily and which will be used to validate the login in the service. The required documents include an identity card (both paper and electronic), a passport or driving license, as well as a health card with tax code.

After making the request to open the SPID, it is activation is required. In this case, each Identity Provider has different procedures, which in some cases are subject to a fee. The procedures include activation via webcam via operator, with audio / video selfies, with CIE or identity document, with National Service Card or Digital Signature.

Generally speaking, if you choose Poste Italiane, the recognition takes place directly at a post office at no cost.

We remind you that the SPID in 2021 will be necessary to access more and more services of the Public Administration: recently more and more people have activated it to join the Christmas and Six-monthly Cashback system.