What sitting in front of the computer 10 hours a day does to your body

September, with the return to work after the holidays, means for many of us the return to the routine and the long office hours sitting in front of a computer. Spending a minimum of eight hours a day in front of the screen working, to which we have to add a couple of hours more watching television or playing video games, can give us an idea of ​​why sedentary lifestyle is a growing problem in our society.

Are you one of those who does not get up from the chair all day? We tell you what the consequences that this can have on your body and your health and what can you do to solve it.

Hours and hours sitting: how it affects your body

Spend a lot of time sitting, either working or in our free time doing activities that we like (such as watching a movie on television or playing the video console) directly affects the quality of our health, increasing the risk of suffering from certain diseases.

Spending more than six hours sitting a day predisposes us to suffer more serious diseases (Spanish Society of Cardiology)

A 2014 study published in the Revista Española de Cardiología already concluded that spending more than six hours sitting a day (something that happens very frequently in the majority of the population) is related to have a higher body mass index, a greater waist circumference (even more important than the BMI).

A sedentary lifestyle also favors a increased insulin resistance (which can increase the risk of metabolic syndrome and other diseases such as diabetes) and having a higher blood pressure (The American Heart Association’s guide to preventing cardiovascular disease recommends avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and regular physical exercise to avoid problems related to the heart and circulatory system).

All these factors are related to something that we may not have due to an epidemic and in practice it is (due to the number of deaths it causes): Obesity and overweight. And it not only occurs in adults: in Spain 41% of children suffer from either of these two conditions, and we cannot forget that they spend long hours at school sitting in front of their desks.

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine (September 2017) tells us about the relationship between sedentary lifestyle and increased risk of death in older adults, which according to WHO is the cause of 6% of deaths on the planet. In this study, not only spending many hours sitting was related to a higher risk of death, but also not taking short breaks during that long time we spent sitting.

Spend many hours sitting and the eternal back pain

One of the pains most commonly reported by people who spend a lot of time sitting throughout the day is back pain in the lumbar area, better known as low back pain. Why does this pain occur? To begin with because the sitting position is not the natural one of the human being: our body is designed to moveNot to spend eight hours a day (hopefully) sitting in front of a screen.

Our spine, with its curves, is designed to support the weight of our body. When sitting for a long time, in addition to the spine losing its main function, we usually do it in a position that is not correct, losing the normal curvature of the lumbar area. The lumbar spine by nature presents a lordosis or inward curvature, while the most typical posture when we are sitting, especially if we spend a long time without getting up, is to throw the shoulders forward and the lower back, creating a convex curve instead of a concave one.

Spending a lot of time sitting also makes the muscles of the central area of ​​the body lose their function to collaborate in maintaining a correct posture (You already have the back of the chair that does that without any effort) and certain muscle groups such as the hamstrings or the psoas are shortened (not in vain, the shortening of the psoas is one of the most common pathologies in people who spend many hours sitting).

Can the fact of spending a long time without getting up from the chair and the consequent shortening of these muscle groups influence the back pain so characteristic of sedentary people? Of course: we must bear in mind that our body is made up of muscle chains that interact with each other, not isolated muscles. What happens in one part of our body has consequences throughout our body.

Can we fix it with one hour of gym a day?

Health problems, being overweight, obesity and sedentary lifestyle are concepts that generally go hand in hand. And is that sedentary lifestyle, the fact of spending most of the day without moving from our chair, is another of the great evils of our generation. We may think that by going for a half hour walk a day or going to the gym for an hour three days a week we might not suffer the consequences of spending so many hours sitting, but Is this enough?

Training an hour a day does not mean that we are not sedentary: daily physical activity also matters

There is a big difference between sports practice (which we can do a few times a week, which has a goal in itself and should be guided by professionals in the sector) and daily physical activity: It will be of little use to spend an hour a day in the gym if we spend the remaining 23 hours of the day without moving sitting in a chair.

It is necessary that to reverse the effects of spending so many hours without moving, let’s make daily physical activity one of our habits throughout the day.

The day to day of a sedentary person

Think for a moment What is a normal day in your life: you get out of bed, have breakfast and go to work. To get there you will surely use public transport (where, if you are lucky, you can sit down) or your own car (you also drive seated, obviously). You arrive at work and sit in your chair until lunchtime: put in about four or five hours of work in the morning. You go out to eat and, of course, you sit at the table: one more hour sitting until you return to the office and take up positions in front of the computer, another three or four hours.

To return home, you sit back in the bus, subway or car and, when you have finally arrived home, you decide to go to the gym for an hour to de-stress. You come home at dinner time and get ready to watch a couple of episodes of your favorite series from the couch: that can last between an hour and a half and two hours. The day ends and, tired, you go to bed.

Three hours on the move compared to the remaining 21 hours sitting or lying down: the bill pays us

How long have you been moving? At most, you can count about three hours by adding the hour of exercise in the gym and other trips. Three hours of movement versus the remaining 21 hours when you are sitting or sleeping. Seen as a whole, it is almost dizzying.

That hour you spend in the gym cannot compensate for all the time you spend sitting throughout the day: it is necessary to integrate physical activity at different times of our day to day.

What can I do to avoid the consequences of sitting for a long time?

Begin to be aware that we need to move more in our day to day is the first step towards a life away from sedentary lifestyle. The truth is that we can do many things to be more active in our day to day, but it is also a good idea to implement them little by little so that they become part of our lifestyle and do not become only specific changes that we carry out. out for a month.

Start the day with a little exercise: starting to move from first thing in the morning will not take much time (about ten minutes is enough) and can bring you great benefits such as the production of endorphins from the first hour of the day and the loosening of your muscles after eight hours of rest at night . Set your alarm ten minutes early and spend that time doing some mobility exercises for your joints or a few repetitions of the Yoga sun salutation: you don’t need a lot of space and your body will thank you.

Walk to work or use an alternative means of transportation such as a bicycle: A bicycle can be a good investment if we talk about urban mobility. We can also choose to use the bicycles for rent by time such as Bicimad in Madrid, Bilbon Bizi in Bilbao or Sevici in Seville. If you prefer to walk, you can get off the subway or bus a couple of stops before your destination to add steps in your day to day (do you reach the 10,000 recommended daily steps?).

Choose the stairs in front of the elevator: If you go to work by subway, a good gesture to start moving a little more is to put aside the escalators and opt for the traditional ones. Also at home or at work, say goodbye to the elevator and choose to go up the stairs, even if it is only a couple of floors (if you have to go up to the sixth floor, maybe you want to start walking up to the second floor only, for later increase the floors). This will help you improve circulation in your legs and do some aerobic exercise.

Make your smartwatch or your mobile be your allies: The Spanish Society of Cardiology recommends that we get up from our chair every two hours or so for a short walk that we can invest in going to talk to that colleague who owes us a report (instead of calling him on the phone) or in going for a snack healthy mid-morning. If you are one of those who completely withdraws once you sit in the chair, a good idea may be to set an alarm on your watch or on your mobile that tells you that it is time to move. If you have a smartwatch or measuring bracelet, most of them have a “movement reminder” function that invites you to move every so often.

Maintain a correct posture while sitting: If you are going to spend a lot of time sitting, at least it is in a good position. Make sure your back is straight (always respecting the natural curvature of your spine) and leaning against the back of the chair. The height of the chair should allow you to put both feet on the ground (avoid crossing one leg over the other) and keep your knees at an angle close to ninety degrees.

Do some mobility exercises in your own desk chair: You don’t have to go to the gym to loosen up your muscles, you can do it at your own desk. Interlock your hands and stretch your arms pushing forward to stretch the upper area of ​​your back, and perform some movements of the neck (slowly so as not to get dizzy) to the sides and drawing circles to loosen the area. To improve circulation in your legs, it is best to get up for a short walk.

In your leisure time, take the opportunity to move more: the culture of “series marathons on the weekends” is getting stronger and stronger, and it is something that many of us love. If you are one of those who stay glued to the sofa chaining episodes, at least get up before the next one begins and take the opportunity to move and stretch. Thus, in addition, you will change your position on the sofa and you will not let it “catch you”.

Of course, integrate physical exercise into our daily routine and eat a healthy diet It will also be of great help when it comes to avoiding the consequences that spending many hours sitting can have on our body in the short and long term.

