What to do if Instagram does not load on your mobile

If you are trying to enter Instagram and the application does not load, does not allow access, does not open … or even if it allows entering, the operation is too slow, or you cannot upload Stories, or make publications normally and see those of your friends, obviously there is some problem that you have to try to solve.

It is possible that the social network is registering an error. Sometimes it happens and this happens with all digital platforms, such as YouTube, which sometimes does not load in the browser, or like Facebook and Twitter that, from time to time, remain inaccessible.

If this is happening to you with Instagram, the service may have fallen, something you can find out by consulting this website, and you just have to wait for it to be restored. But there may also be other reasons why the app is not loading. That is why we recommend you carry out these actions and recommendations that will allow you to know what is happening with your Instagram and how to solve the problem:

-Check the Internet connection: When something goes wrong with Instagram, the first thing you should evaluate is the Internet connection. It may be that, without realizing it, the Wi-Fi signal has fallen or simply your data plan has come to an end. Make a simple check: enter any website from your mobile browser, open another application or send a test WhatsApp to someone you trust and verify that it arrives correctly. If you have normal Internet, then we will continue looking for the cause of the error.

-Restart Instagram: just like when the computer stops working and one must resort to the famous “Ctrl + Alt + Del” key combination to restart the computer, on Instagram – although these keys are not used – problems are also sometimes solved with just restart the app, which may have been stuck.

To restart Instagram, you can exit it completely and re-enter it, or if you want, even restart the mobile device by pressing the power button for a few seconds. You can also enter the Instagram settings from the operating system settings and delete the stored data.

-Update the app: When Instagram releases a new version of its app, it is usually installed automatically on the device. However, in some cases it is convenient to verify that you have the latest version of the app, because it may not have been installed and you have to do it manually. The first thing to do is check which version of Instagram you have, for which you must go directly to the application store and search for the app. If the “Update” button is enabled, it is because you do not have the latest version and you should do it now.

-Reinstall the app: Another option is to uninstall the app and reinstall it, which also guarantees that the latest version of the app is installed on the mobile. To do this, delete the app manually or enter the application store and next to the “Installed” button you will see the “Uninstall” option. Press it and wait for the app to be completely removed. Once this is done, wait a few seconds and press the “Install” button to get Instagram back on your mobile with the latest version.

-Update the operating system: just as WhatsApp will stop working on some mobile devices in 2021 because the operating system they use will no longer support it, the same can happen on Instagram. The best solution is to update the mobile operating system to the latest version that it supports. For example, if you have Android, this app works in versions 4.1 or later, and if you have iOS it works in versions 7.0 or later.

-Use Instagram Lite: this is a good option in case Instagram, in its full version, does not load on the device. Use Instagram Lite, a lighter version designed for developing countries where the Internet connection is low or slow, if you encounter connectivity problems.

-Test on the web: if Instagram does not load on the mobile device, you can try using the web version. If it works perfectly from this platform, the problem may not be yours but the social network and you just have to wait for the service to be restored from the app.

-You do not have permission to use: every app must have use permission enabled to function properly on the device. Go to the device settings, search for “Applications” and select Instagram. Once inside, verify that the app’s use permissions switch is enabled.

-The antivirus blocks it: There are mobile antivirus that are so robust that they manage to block commonly used applications like Instagram. The way to verify this will depend on the type of antivirus you have installed, but the easiest thing is to deactivate it. If this makes the app work, that was the problem. If not, you should go to the list of blocked applications and verify that Instagram is not included. If it appears among the blocked apps, it must be whitelisted so that it is not blocked.

