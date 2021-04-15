What to do if the iPhone goes black or with the apple (solution with ReiBoot)

- Advertisement -

Having an iPhone mobile is synonymous with stability and reliability. Its operating system, iOS, is one of the safest that exists and there are many users who decide to buy these mobile phones due to the few problems they give compared to other operating systems. However, although they are more reliable, like any technological device, they are not infallible, and sometimes they can present some kind of problem.

There is nothing more afraid of your mobile being completely blocked, when the screen turns black with a rotating circle or only the apple icon appears. Having an iPhone implies a significant financial investment, and the fear of losing the device and all the information it contains at the time, photographs, videos, emails … – is real. But don’t worry, don’t panic, in this article we are going to give you the solution to calmly recover your iPhone and all its information: you can use ReiBoot for iOS, a simple program that will solve your problems when the phone is locked and you don’t know what to do.

We have been testing it and it really works. Do not worry if iPhone screen goes black, or the apple logo or the home screen remains, or if there is some kind of error when updating your version of iOS or at any other time. What you can do is use ReiBoot for iOS, a totally free program with which you can enter and exit recovery mode.

You just have to download it to your computer, without paying anything, and from there you can fix iPhone crash problems and any other type of error when synchronizing or updating your iOS device, whatever: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch … whatever version of the operating system you have, even iOS 14.4. If your mobile does not respond, this is what you will have to do:

Put your iPhone in recovery mode with ReiBoot for iOS

The first thing you should do is download ReiBoot for iOS for free on your Windows or Mac computer. Once you download and install it, you can easily solve any crash problem on your iPhone by entering recovery mode.

To do this, once the program is installed, what you must do is connect your iPhone or iPad to the computer using the USB cable and unlock the screen. This will detect the mobile device and you will see that the option “Enter recovery mode” and “Exit recovery mode” appear on the computer. Press without fear and wait a few seconds for the iTunes or PC logo to appear on the screen.

Check out this video where it is easily explained what you should do:

If, on the contrary, your mobile phone has been locked in recovery mode, with ReiBoot Pro you can restore the device very easily, without using iTunes and what is more important: without losing your information, something that can happen when you use iTunes.

In this case you must act in a similar way. Download and install ReiBoot on your PC or Mac computer. Among the options that appear on the screen, select “Enter recovery mode” and connect the mobile device via the USB cable to the computer. Then click on “Exit recovery mode”. You will only have to wait a few moments for your iPhone to exit recovery mode and you can now use it normally again.

Solve other problems on your iPhone

In addition to entering and exiting the “recovery” mode, with ReiBoot for iOS you will also be able to repair and solve any problem that your iPhone system has.

In this sense, what you should do is download and install ReiBoot on your PC or Mac and connect the iPhone or iOS device in question, preferably using the original Apple USB cable. Wait a few seconds and among the functions that appear on the screen select “Standard Repair” or “Advanced Repair”.

Start by pressing the first one, and your device will be detected in a matter of seconds. If not, ReiBoot will make it enter recovery mode first to detect it. If it is still not recognized, click on “Enter DFU mode” on the bottom page.

When your iPhone is already detected, the program will ask you to download a firmware package. Do it without major problem and, by doing this, you will be able to start the standard repair, a process that takes a few minutes. Be patient and you will see that, as soon as the repair is complete, your iPhone device will restart and you can use it as usual and without losing data!

If after the process has not been able to repair your iPhone, you will have to try the “Advanced Repair”. Proceed in the same way: press the button and download the firmware that the program will recommend to start the repair. Once a few minutes have passed and this is finished, you can use your iPhone again without problems but the data on your device will be lost.

Finally, with ReiBoot for iOS you also have another option, to restore your iPhone to factory settings to leave it completely clean and eliminate all kinds of settings, something very useful if, for example, you are going to give it to someone because you have bought a new model, or if you have decided to sell your mobile. Thus, you will deliver it without any information.

To do this you have to install ReiBoot on the computer and connect the device using the USB cable. Then select the “Factory Reset” button and accept the proposed firmware download. Accept and the mobile will be restored to factory settings, erasing all the files it contains and all the settings you have made on it.

