What to do if the WhatsApp Web QR code does not work? Here we leave you the steps

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Since a time ago WhatsApp It stopped being mobile only … or something like that. WhatsApp Web is a suitable service for those who want to answer and share audiovisual material from the computer. Of course, always linking the phone with the PC through a QR code.

So what do you do if you don’t have access to WhatsApp after scanning the QR code with the phone? Keep in mind that WhatsApp users will not have access to the Desktop version if there are Internet connection problems, both on the PC and on the mobile.

The page of ‘frequent questions‘ of WhatsApp points out that you should check if the Internet connection is stable and reliable. In case this connection works normally, but you still cannot send or receive messages, update the page if you are using WhatsApp Web or close and restart the program if you are using WhatsApp Desktop.

If the problem is with the mobile, you will not be able to access WhatsApp Web. The fastest way to know if everything is in order is to send any message in WhatsApp and wait for it to be sent. Otherwise, you will find that the phone does not have an Internet connection.

If you can send a message from WhatsApp from your phone, try using WhatsApp Web o Desktop back to computer. If you still can’t, there is probably a connection problem on your computer.

WHATSAPP VS. DISCORD

In general terms, WhatsApp and Discord They have the same multimedia tools: photos, audios, videos and more. However, one of the main attractions of Discord is its voice chat, which is designed for online games and uses less resources than WhatsApp.

Group chats WhatsApp they serve for a fluid and instantaneous communication, that is, in constant contact with the participants and the conversations are sporadic and very general.

DiscordInstead, he is more thinking about community. Administrators can customize their servers with bot design to automate processes and create rooms so that users have a space according to their needs. In WhatsApp, on the other hand, everyone talks about everything in the same chat, but with Discord you can divide them into several rooms and thus access the information in a more orderly way.