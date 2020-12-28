What to do if you receive threats on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Threatening someone, through any channel, it’s a crime. Whether in person, by letter, through social networks or WhatsApp, it doesn’t matter. In all cases, it is a criminal action that will have consequences for those who carry it out.

There are those who think that by doing so taking refuge in the anonymity of social networks or by means of a manipulated shipment in WhatsApp they can leave unscathed, but it is not like that. The Penal Code includes in article 171.1 the crime of threats through WhatsApp, which it qualifies as a minor crime.

However, if it is a death threat, the request for money in exchange for not revealing information (extortion) or threats to children or related to gender violence, it could be considered a serious crime.

Even so, you should know that a minor crime can carry penalties of up to three months in jail, so it should not be taken lightly. Insults are not classified in the penal code, but slander, insults, extortion (whether of a sexual nature -what is known as sextortion- or of any other nature and are included in article 243 of the Penal Code) are. and threats.

If you receive threats through WhatsApp, it would be best to find a lawyer and report to the Telematic Crimes Unit Police or Civil Guard.

You should never respond to the threat with another, better stop answering that person and save all messages in case you have to use them as evidence in a judicial process. You should remain calm and seek the advice of a specialized professional while gathering all the possible evidence.

Keep in mind that you can take screenshots, but if you share them with another person, you will have to respect the identity of the person who supposedly makes the threats. Do not share their name or any other personal information, because if not, you could incur a crime.

In addition to saving screenshots, think that they could be considered to have been manipulated – in the end it is still an image – so do not delete your messages from your WhatsApp account. You can also discuss the situation you are experiencing with other people, but above all, report and seek the help of a specialized lawyer who understands the nature of your case and explains the best way to proceed.

