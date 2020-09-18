HealthCorona Virus

What to do with 200 million doses (when you have nowhere to store them): finding a vaccine against COVID is just the beginning, everything else remains

By Brian Adam
A few days ago, the European Commission reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to buy 200 million doses of its vaccine (expandable to another 100 million, if necessary) and, on paper, it seems like excellent news. It is part of the “war of positions” of which we have spoken at length: countries, international organizations and other actors They have been closing agreements with the manufacturers of the different vaccines for months in the event of running out of stocks.

But the story has much more crumb. According to Quarzt, the vaccine being developed by Pfizer should be stored at -70 degrees. It is unusual for a vaccine to have to be stored at such a low temperature. The normal thing is that they can be stored in normal pharmaceutical refrigerators and, in some exceptional cases, we are in temperatures of -25 degrees. That is, we do not have infrastructure to store the vaccine, what do we do with 200 million doses?

The most visible example of everything that surrounds

fdsfsdfdf

The underlying issue is that, as it is not certain that this vaccine will be authorized for use, the competent bodies (among them, the North American CDC explicitly said) they do not recommend the various health services to invest in refrigerators with sufficient thermal capacity nor are they pushing to introduce modifications to the cold transport chain. Because logistical problems are not limited to storage: there are not many distribution networks for materials that have to be at that temperature.

Pfizer is aware of this and not only is developing containers based on dry ice to keep the doses in good condition for ten days, but in the US and Europe it is working with various logistics companies to try to solve the problems. However, it is just one example of everything that involves putting in place a vaccination system ex novo.

During these months, we have often fallen into a certain technological reductionism by focusing – surely too much – on the vaccine development process without paying attention to everything else. As we can still see in many parts of the world, the ability to serve a vaccine or medicine in any corner of the territory is not within the reach of all health systems. Therefore, it is in details such as the future shortage of refrigerators if Pfizer takes the cat to the water where the key to the coronavirus vaccine is hidden: in the enormous changes that this crisis can catalyze and that, in one way or another, will decide the next decades of global health.

Image | Hospital Clinic

