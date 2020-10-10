What was missing: Huawei loses access to Sony image sensors

Japanese companies supplied about 1.1 trillion yen (8.8 billion euros) of components to Huawei last year. Last Tuesday, an order from the US Department of Commerce came into effect that prohibits exports to Huawei of semiconductors made with American technology, exempting only shipments that were already on the way. This ban is the main reason why Sony has cut its investment plans for the next three years by around 400 million euros. The Japanese company earned billions of dollars annually from the sale of image sensors to Huawei, which has been completely halted since Tuesday. Sony is considering applying for a license to sell from Huawei but “we have to work on diversifying our customers,” said a company executive. Sony will have to sell sensors to other manufacturers who are in a position to snatch market share from Huawei if the ban forces the company to cut production. Sony will also look to develop sensors for a wider range of applications, including automobiles and industrial machinery, rather than relying so heavily on mobile devices. Kioxia, a Toshiba subsidiary, also suspended flash memory shipments to Huawei on Tuesday. The company plans to reuse capacity that would otherwise be idle by the ban to produce chips for other smartphone makers and data centers. On Tuesday, Toshiba temporarily halted all shipments of hard drives and chips, citing the need to determine whether any of its products are affected by the ban. Companies that violate the sanctions will be prohibited from importing US software and technology covered by export regulations, either from the US or from third countries. The standards cover such a large number of products that such a ban would be a major barrier to manufacturing and marketing. In addition, violators can face other penalties, such as fines of up to $ 1 million and prison terms, along with the reputational risks associated with violating US standards. “We have to be cautious with our investment plans starting in fiscal 2021,” said a Sony executive who worries that the conflict with Huawei will drag on.