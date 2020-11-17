What we know about the Chapare hemorrhagic fever: A small outbreak in 2019 just went viral, but it has not “set off all the alarms”

As far as we know, it has only happened twice. The first was in 2003, in the province of Chapare, Bolivia. First was the fever, the headache, the arthralgias, the pain behind the eyes and stomach, the irritability. Then came vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding from the gums and nose, skin rashes and, in a single case, 14 days after symptoms started, death.

The second was in 2019, in La Paz. The outbreak caused five sick and three deceased. Two of these were part of the medical team that treated the initial patients, surprising the country’s health authorities. And is that the Chapare mammarenavirus it was a strange virus.

It causes a hemorrhagic fever that has Ebola-like symptoms, yes; but above all, dengue (hemorrhagic), a coincidence that seems likely to have put the disease under the radar for many years. Now a team of researchers from the North American CDC has just presented very interesting data on this unknown disease that, despite the sensationalism with which it has been treated and for now, it is of little concern globally.

Is an outbreak that affected five people in 2019 going viral?

Caitlin Cossaboom

Effectively. And the reason is simple: a group of researchers has thoroughly analyzed the outbreak and presented it at the meeting of the American Society for Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) held these days. Information is essential to improve disease management and treatments, but it is far from being a major health threat.

Without a doubt, the most important issue that researchers have raised is that there is evidence that the virus can be spread between people. “Our work confirms that a resident physician, an ambulance physician and a digestive contracted the virus after encountering infected patients. [Esto nos lleva a pensar] that many bodily fluids can potentially carry the virus, “explained Caitlin Cossaboom, an epidemiologist at the CDC

This radically changes the way healthcare professionals approach patients with this disease and implies that the management of suspected cases must be done with great care (to avoid contagion via blood, urine, saliva or semen). On the other hand, researchers have also provided preliminary evidence regarding the rodent species that acts as a reservoir for the virus. If confirmed, interesting strategies could be executed to control it before it jumps to humans.

Otherwise, the Chapare virus is an arenavirus related to the Lassa virus and the Machupo virus for which we have no specific treatment. Little more. It remains the same rare local disease that it was until a few days ago. The only truly key change is that this research will lay the foundations to develop PCRs that allow us to know the real scope of the disease and address it directly. And that Bolivian doctors will be safer from now on. More than enough.

Image | The CDC cover photo is an electron microscope image of an ebolavirus isolated in 1976.