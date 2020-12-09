What we know about the UK’s temporary decision not to provide the COVID vaccine to people with severe allergies to vaccines, drugs and food

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has sent a warning note to the 50 hospitals that are vaccinating against the coronavirus so that not given to people with a “significant” history of allergic reactions to vaccines, drugs, or foods. It is not something new: among the contraindications that the same Agency recognized from the beginning, there was a list of substances that, like an “allergen table” in a restaurant, could cause problems for people with pre-existing allergies to them.

What has happened is that, Among the thousands of vaccinations that were given yesterday, two British National Health Service workers suffered allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine. The seriousness of these reactions has not been revealed, but the MHRA has assured “they are already recovering satisfactorily.” While investigating the causes of these reactions and as a safety measure, citizens with a relevant record in reactions of this type have been asked to wait (and thus avoid unnecessary risks).

Waiting for the final report

Now it remains to be known exactly what these reactions have been due to.. Among the excipients in the vaccine are relatively common things like sucrose or cholesterol, but there are also rarer compounds that the two patients may not have previously been exposed to. On the other hand, it is also possible that new problems derived from the vaccine are found. In any case, it is time to make explicit that the controls and supervision of vaccines does not end with their approval.

Over the next several months, as vaccines reach ever wider layers of the population, the vaccine control process, Phase IV clinical trials and clinical warnings will be the order of the day. That will take a lot transparency and clarity by the authorities to understand well the problems and risks; but also by the media. Although it may not seem like it, vaccination against COVID is going to be one of the most important logistical challenges so far this century. Either we are rigorous and we take the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the vaccines or the problems have only just begun.

