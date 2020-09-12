What will happen after all the stars in the Universe die? Here is the answer

There are already many theories about the ultimate end of the Universe, but a new article to be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, one of the most important scientific publications in astronomy and astrophysics, describes what will happen after the death of all the stars of the cosmos.

The last surviving star explosion will not mark the end of the “fireworks” in the Universe, as there may be one final series of explosions. We are talking about the “Supernovae of Black Dwarfs”, dazzling bursts that herald the fall of the eternal darkness of the Universe. Such a supernova has not yet occurred anywhere in the cosmos.

As we all know, giant stars end their lives with a giant burst or in a black hole, while smaller ones become white dwarfs. Over the course of trillions of years, these little white stars fade and transform into frozen, lightless objects known as “Black Dwarfs”. Black dwarf supernovae would form through a quantum process known as picnonuclear fusion.

Stars are normally powered by thermonuclear fusion, where high temperatures and pressures exceed the natural electrical repulsion of atomic nuclei, allowing atoms to fuse into new, heavier elements. In the picnonuclear fusion, however, a quantum effect known as the “Tunnel Effect” it would allow atomic nuclei to move closer to each other. The picnonuclear fusion can then very slowly transform the elements of the white dwarf into iron, the last element created by the fusion.

“These reactions take an insanely long time“says study author Matt Caplan, a theoretical physicist at Illinois State University. To convert a black dwarf into iron by picnonuclear fusion it would take from 10 ^ 1,100 to 10 ^ 32,000 years. If you wrote all the zeros of these numbers, they would respectively occupy the length of a paragraph up to an entire chapter of a book.

Once the black dwarf has become mostly iron, it would be crushed by its own mass. This collapse it would trigger a large implosion that expels the outer layers of the remaining black dwarf. This phenomenon would occur in these “iron shells” with masses between 1.16 and 1.35 times that of the Sun, created by typical stars starting with a mass from six to 10 times that of our celestial body.