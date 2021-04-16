What will happen if I do not accept the new WhatsApp privacy policy?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp became the center of controversy earlier this year when it updated its privacy and security policies. Initially, it gave its users an “ultimatum” according to which they must accept the new terms of service before February 8, or their accounts would be terminated.

This act immediately unleashed a massive reaction among WhatsApp users, who began to leave the platform to try other alternatives for the messaging app.

As a consequence of this situation, the application found it necessary to reconsider its initial statement and has given its users more time to “reconsider” the proposal – because no, WhatsApp did not change it, even after the rejection it generated.

Because of this, the company has reported which will extend the term until May 15. By then, users who want to continue enjoying the WhatsApp service will have to accept the new privacy policies.

If the last day arrives and I have not accepted the privacy policies of WhatsApp, will I lose my account?

No, users will not lose their accounts after May 15th passes. In fact, the first action that the application will take will be to restrict some of its functions.

In this way, users who have not accepted WhatsApp’s privacy policies will not be able to use its service. This is because, although the message notifications and the reception of calls will remain active, people will not be able to answer any of them.

This will be maintained for 120 days, the “consideration” period that WhatsApp has given so that users who did not accept before May 15, can retract and recover their service.

What if 120 days pass?

This is when the messaging platform will take the most drastic measures. If after 120 days users have not accepted the new privacy and security policies, their accounts will be permanently deleted from WhatsApp.

In other words, the user, the chats, groups, contacts, call history and backups that the person has associated with their account will be lost. All this, in a terminal way, since WhatsApp warns that this is a process that cannot be reversed. Therefore, the deleted information will be permanently lost.

What can we do now?

In general, WhatsApp and Facebook have been striving to improve their image after the initial rejection that caused their imposition of new conditions for the use of their platform. For this reason, they have dedicated themselves to sharing details about how the common operation of the app will not change for users, even when it will begin to share their private data directly with Facebook.

The application ensures that these will only be phone numbers and purchase details – related to its WhatsApp service for companies. Therefore, they allege that private messages and chats of this style will remain encrypted and untouched.

However, it is well known that Facebook does not have the best reputation when it comes to privacy policies and, it seems, will now extend this label to WhatsApp as well.

For this reason, if you are still not sure about whether or not you want to accept the policies, it would be worth knowing other of the alternatives that are on the market. For now, some of the public’s favorites to replace WhatsApp have been Telegram and Signal.

Now, will this be permanent? We will probably find out within the next few months.

Read also:

Telegram officially exceeds 500 million active users in less than 72 hours

.