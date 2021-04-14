What will it be like to browse the Internet without third-party cookies?

- Advertisement -

The Internet offers a rewarding experience, since we can find infinities of data related to a particular search. But what happens when we start to see recurring ads related to those searches? It certainly feels overwhelming and is perceived as a violation of our privacy.

This activity is due to third-party cookies, which come from advertisers and we often accept when we visit certain websites. Indeed, they store personal information, data and details of our browsing. That is why when we do a search related to tourism, then we see related advertisements on Instagram, for example.

In view of this situation, it is estimated that third-party cookies will disappear by 2022, in that case,as will be our Internet browsing without them?

The free internet we know could change

The disappearance of cookies directly affects advertisers, we are talking about people and companies directly linked to online marketing and advertising. These will have to reinvent themselves and look for new methods that allow them to remain in this market.

For now, these changes are already being seen in some browsers. Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla have already disabled third-party cookies by default in their browsers. In this way, they offer a safer and quieter browsing to their users.

The measure taken by the Cupertino company generated criticism. Specifically on the part of Facebook, it questioned and declared to be in favor of SMEs. “Apple’s new iOS 14 policy will have a damaging impact on many small businesses struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet that we all trust more than ever,” said Vice President of Ads and Business Products Dan Levy, weeks ago.

Google offers a tool for user segmentation

Unlike the business trio above, Google hasn’t disabled Chrome’s third-party cookies. However, FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) has presented an algorithm that allows segmenting groups of people with similar browsing patterns. This AI is presented as a safe alternative, because the data is stored in the browser and not on third-party sites.

As we mentioned, online marketing and advertising professionals need to reinvent themselves. They are effectively doing it, because they have created a group called SWAN (Secure Web Addressability Network), whose purpose is to offer “its users total control and transparency over who can see their data.”

It is expected that there will be no relevant visual changes in the user interface

Wendy Seltzer, strategy leader at the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), believes that “it does not have to be a website that looks different, but it can be a website where users have more confidence that their privacy wishes are respected ”. Therefore, it is expected that “there will be no visual changes on the user side. While the W3C tends to avoid specifying the user interface “

Systems like Google’s FLoC and the SWAN group, among other “different kinds of proposals” evaluated by Wendy Seltzer, are just that, proposals. It will be up to internet players to choose the one that improves advertising on the web without invading the privacy of users.

