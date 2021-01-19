What would happen if the Space Station was hit by a chip at 24 km / s?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A very special discussion has arisen on Reddit: what would happen if a potato (especially a cheetos world) hit the International Space Station? The answer came from many users, all of whom unanimously agreed that (thankfully!) The ISS would not be destroyed by the impact.

It might seem like a silly question, but any object capable of hit the space station at 24 kilometers per second it could “hurt” the structure. Space collisions are a real risk in orbit, and the ISS had to dodge orbiting debris that passed “very close” to it multiple times over the past year.

Fortunately, in the case of the potato chip, the latter would be more fragile and probably on impact it would break in a cloud of plasma and would disperse. “The cheetos would become more fragile in space – many of the oils contained would begin to evaporate in the vacuum, further drying the unfortunate snack and making it more fragile“explained a site user.”Depending on the crash site it may leave a dent, although it would most likely just leave an orange spot“, writes Letter_13 in the original thread.

Indeed, according to a user who – according to what he claims – worked on the construction of the Space Station, the chip based on the direction of the hit point it could do more or less damage. According to user, danielravennest, the critical parts of the ISS are protected by “debris shields”, which protect the sensitive parts from space debris.

The part most at risk is represented by solar panels and, after the impact of the cheetos, 1 or 2 panels could break. In short, nothing serious.