What would your face look like if you lived in a Disney movie

By Abraham
0
35
Disney Life
Lived Disney Movie

Abraham
Toonify is a web tool to apply filters of cartoon characters to your face more or less realistically. Be surprised with the result.

Disney Life
Lived Disney Movie

We live in the age of real masks and also virtual filters. For some reason we enjoy hiding our real features on social media. Or seeing how other details, effects and colors are on our eyes, face or hair. Well, Disney fans now have one more option. And it is not an Instagram Stories, Snapchat or TikTok mask to show off with bigger eyes like an animated movie character. This is a website called Toonify that is somewhere between a filter and a realistic retouch. Although it is trying to find out which Disney character has transformed you and the strange of some results that is making this page go viral.

Unlike filter apps, Toonify works in its web version . In other words, you have to open the Internet browser, either on your mobile or on your computer, to transform a photograph of yourself into this kind of caricature. Nothing to download or install applications.

 

Head over to the Toonify page to find some examples with celebrity photos. You will soon notice that touch-ups cause women’s faces to noticeably widen their eyes, the thickness of their lips and their skulls to slightly deform. All this to get closer to the idea of ​​princess that Disney has been reproducing. In the case of men, the effect makes them look rougher. And it seems that Toonify does not fully share the idea of ​​the prince, but is closer to the characters of The Croods, Cro-Magnons created by the Dreamworks studio. Be that as it may, the result is always surprising. And, considering that it is completely free, why not give it a try?

How to transform your face in Toonify

How To Transform
How To Transform

The process is simple. Even more so if you do it from your mobile, since you can take the photo directly. All you have to do is access the Toonify website in the strip that says Upload a photo , or upload a photo in Spanish. This will bring up a list of options.

If you do it from the computer, you will see a file explorer window to search for that specific photo that you want to transform. Browse through the windows and folders of your computer to find it and select it.

If you do it directly on your mobile you can open the photo gallery , in case you already have a good photo to transform. Or, if not, you can select the camera to take a photo right away. In this way you can transform a current photo without having to search the gallery.

Once you have selected a photo, both on mobile and computer, click on the Toonify! Button . for the web to start working its magic. The process may take a few seconds, so take it easy. In half a minute you will have the result directly in view. To horrify you and have fun in equal measure .

The result can be downloaded as any image from the Internet. Make a long press or a right click on the image to download it. Although you may prefer to take a screenshot to have the before and after in the same image .

How does it work? It is safe?

According to Toonify, its technology is based on deep learning . An intelligence trained, in this case, to recognize facial features and associate them with characters from animated films. All this through the Internet, recognizing the photo you have uploaded and applying these features in a more or less realistic way.

Toonify ensures not to save neither the previous photo nor the one after the transformation . Although, obviously, there is a moment of managing all this data. However, it seems that the operation is a simple idea carried out. It is the responsibility of each one, therefore, to upload photos to an Internet service like this one.

