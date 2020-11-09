What you see in the image are plastic nanoparticles crossing a blood-brain barrier and, in this case, it is excellent news

If there is a wall that has really changed the history of mankind and, if you hurry me, of living beings, that was the blood-brain barrier. And it is that this set of tissues that act as a filter between the blood system and the central nervous system is one of the great defensive systems of the human being: while they let oxygen and other vital components for the functioning of the system pass, it prevents the passage of toxic substances that could damage our neurons.

It is not a perfect filter, of course. There are substances such as alcohol, nicotine or ecstasy that do manage to cross the barrier and in what way. But it has been effective enough to keep us alive and drive thousands of scientists crazy who have spent decades trying to outwit it in order to administer drugs and fight all kinds of neurodegenerative diseases. Now a group of researchers from the Canadian INRS has taken a further step in the idea that we can use nanoparticles to administer drugs and treat those kinds of neurological problems.

How do we get into people’s heads?

In 1885, while Paul Ehrlich was trying to dye the blood of a rat blue, when he realized that the brain remained unstained: the blood-brain barrier had leaked the dye. It took us more than 80 years to discover why, but since then we are fully aware that the blood-brain barrier is the main obstacle in the treatment of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Today, to get enough amounts of the drug beyond the BBB, huge doses need to be given to patients. Something that does not stop generating side effects. The key would be to be able to overcome it easily and simply. And, in that, nanoparticles have always been a matter that was there, like a distant promise that never materialized. The INRS team has managed to show that certain nanoparticles with specific properties can encapsulate drugs, cross the barrier and reach neuronal cells successfully.

To do this, the researchers designed polyethylene glycol (PLA) nanoparticles (one of the most widely used bioplastics in the world that is ‘easily’ degradable in the body, according to the team) and coated them with a layer of polyethylene glycol (PEG) to ” make them invisible to the immune system) “. In this way, they tried to minimize toxicity and potential immune responses.

Of course, in zebrafish. “This species offers several advantages. Its blood-brain barrier is similar to that of humans and its transparent skin allows to see the distribution of the nanoparticles in almost real time,” the researchers explain. That is, through tests in vivo the team was able to observe the crossing of the blood-brain barrier and analyze its distribution throughout the animal’s body.