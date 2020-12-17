Tech News

Whatch, a social network for movie lovers

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Social networks always concentrate large communities of users who share common tastes. For example, on Facebook we can find groups, while on Twitter you can put together a timeline or a list of accounts that only talk about a certain topic. However, sometimes it is better to have a place of your own and this is what the social network that we will present below proposes, designed for movie lovers.

Its name is Whatch and its name comes from “What to Watch”, so its objective is to serve as a tool to share film content and find what to watch easily.

If you are a movie fan, this is your social network

Talking about movies, recommending movies, rating them, all are activities that lovers of the seventh art usually carry out. It is even something that we can see just by walking around the cinephile circles of social networks. However, having a social network especially for the cinema is a great idea, because the options created are directed directly to the area.

In this way, from Whatch you will have options prepared to send recommendations to your friends and even see the activities of each one in this area. It should be noted that the application is free and that its use requires a registration process, like any other social platform.

Once inside, you can add your friends, something that is of great help when we want to receive recommendations on what to see. This way, you won’t have to spend minutes trying to remember the name of the movie, or ask again. However, the search tool is very solvent because each title within the platform has a lot of metadata. In that sense, you can locate films by their actors, year, genre, director and more.

When you watch movies, mark them in the app and your friends can see the movies you have enjoyed. Likewise, you can rate them and generate a top, in addition to your own list of content to see. Whatch is an excellent solution for moviegoers, they will be able to organize the movies they want to watch, rate, recommend, connect with friends, all from Android or iOS.

For get It, follow this link.

