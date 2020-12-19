“Whatever he tells me, that’s it”: Galilea Montijo blunt about the rumors of her husband’s infidelity

- Advertisement -

After the rumor of an alleged infidelity of Fernando Reina Iglesias, Galilea Montijo faced the speculation And although she did not say if she would forgive a deceit by her husband, if it existed, she did hint that she would evaluate all the factors before separating: “What he tells me, that is.”

The famous host of Today was questioned by the press after leaving Televisa, where she had the opportunity to speak about the version that she relates her husband to a married woman and with whom she even had a child out of wedlock.

Always ready to clarify all the rumors about her life, the presenter assured that trusts the politician and accepted that the work environments of both are complicated, so he understands that they constantly invent stories of this type, although this time he has not even had time to analyze the information disseminated.

“We are used to gossip, rumors, what can I tell you?” he said in a video posted on Edén Dorantes’s YouTube channel.

“I trust my husband, whatever he tells me, that is. I have no idea (where the story comes from) ”, added Montijo to ensure that he does not have to doubt the quality of person that Fernando Reina Iglesias is.

When asked if she would forgive an infidelity, Galilea Montijo was sincere and accepted that she does have to think about many factors in her family: “I don’t know, I think there are many situations around. The only thing I can tell you is that I trust my husband blindly, whatever he tells me that is “

“He is a person who spends his time working for his family. He doesn’t party, I even tell him ‘go with your friends, go out’. He does not want to, he does not like, he spends his time doing sports and if he is not at home with his children, so he is cannon and I think as a woman one would realize”He added.

He accepted that now it is up to him to face these types of stories and to support him, although on other occasions it has been the other way around.

“He has also endured a rod when my things have come out. You know that the world of politics is heavy, just like entertainment. He tries not to go out with me so that no gossip is made and I told him ‘no way, it was your turn this time, my life’ ”, he highlighted about the different rumors that they constantly tell about his life.

He accepted that they are not seeking to take legal action: “Both he and I are very lazy to see if we are going to sue. Sometimes it does make you want, and when someone brings you who doesn’t let you go, it does make you want, but for the moment we are calm ”.

This week the journalist Jorge Carbajal spoke of the alleged infidelity on his YouTube channel: “I received sensitive information, they tell me that Fernando cheated on Galilea Montijo, but for some time now, he has been cheating on her constantly … She traveled a lot for work, so he was in other roles, I didn’t even know what he worked on, what I did know was that he walked a lot in the theme of extreme sports ”.

“The fact is that for a long time each one has been on their own doing things, and then they tell us that – supposedly – Fernando Reina He had cheated on Galilea Montijo and as a result of those horns he had had a son, obviously out of wedlock, a very small boy”, Specified the communicator.

After spreading this information, Fernando Reina himself used his Instagram account to publish a statement to clarify the compromising situation.

“Those who know me know that my days pass between family and work, the former being my highest priority. For this reason, I categorically deny the infusions about myself, our close circle is a witness of the love, dedication and commitment that I have towards my family and work “, reads the statement released on social networks.

“It is very sad to read and listen with the lightness that absurd statements are made such as saying that ‘I have a child outside of marriage or I have been cheating on my wife for a long time’, What proof do you have? Where does such a lie originate? Why spread it? What do you gain by damaging my honor? ”Asked Fernando Reina Iglesias.

He assured that these “unfounded accusations” arose from “evil, cowardice and intrigue” that seek to damage his image and damage his family.

“My life is transparent and completely dedicated to my wife and my three children, who are my engine of life and who I see in the eyes saying: ‘That it is a thousand times better to suffer an injustice, than to commit it'”, concluded the husband of the famous driver.

