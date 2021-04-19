WhatLeaks, a website to test the effectiveness of your VPN

- Advertisement -

We always talk about the wonderful place that the internet is and also about its other side and the dangers that lie ahead. This makes it necessary for us to have security mechanisms that help protect our privacy on the internet. This is how VPNs appear as the main allies for these purposes. However, here is a way to test your VPN service to see how effective it is.

Its name is WhatLeaks and its function is to capture as much data as possible since we entered. In this way, we can see what is leaking through the VPN we occupy.

How effective is your VPN? So you can try it

Right now, trust in VPN services is pretty strong because they generally get the job done. However, its function is not only to mask our IP, but to redirect traffic through a tunnel to prevent it from being intercepted by third parties. The question is, how effective are the services we use for these purposes? Is it really possible to navigate with the assurance that no one else will access our data? While we cannot vouch for all VPN services, we can test them.

This is when the mechanism offered by the WhatLeaks website comes into play with which you will be able to know the data that is filtered through your VPN service. Best of all, it is completely free and the way to use it is too simple.

In general, it is about comparing the results that we get when entering with the VPN on and off. In that sense, deactivate your VPN, go to the WhatLeaks website and take a screenshot of all the data displayed. Then close the page, activate the VPN, and log back in. Take a screenshot and compare it with the data from the previous one.

WhatLeaks is capable of capturing from the location and IP address to the open ports on your connection. If your VPN works properly, this data will be different or simply cannot be captured. Thus, you can test the effectiveness of your VPN in a simple and free way.

To prove it, follow this link.

