What’s New from Scorsese: Fragments of a Woman, A Home Birth That Ends in Unimaginable Tragedy

Martha (Vanessa kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a marriage that at first glance do not have much in common. They come from different social classes, their tastes do not coincide, but they love each other and are expecting their first daughter. Both decide that the baby be born at home, a common practice for some couples. The arrival of the midwife (Molly Parker) at home unsettles them because she was not the professional who had assisted them during the pregnancy, but a different person. Labor begins but gradually gets more complicated and the newborn, within minutes of coming into contact with her parents, dies.

Fragments of a woman, produced by Martin Scorsese and that premieres today on the Netflix platform, shows in a heartbreaking way the death of a son, the pain of the parents, the subsequent guilt with the feeling of what would have happened if they had their baby in a hospital. The whole post-maternity process, such as the breast milk that gushes from Martha’s breasts, the crib that was never used or the ultrasound photos end up being like lashes to the soul of this couple who do not know how to recover from the tragedy. Is there a culprit? How do you keep going with this pain? Thus the film wanders between the trial of the midwife and the heartbreak of these parents.

Vanessa Kirby, the English actress who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, gives us here one of his best performances. Last year she won the Copa Volpi award for Best Female Performance at the Venice Film Festival and we wouldn’t be surprised if she garners nominations for the Golden Globes, the Sags, the Critics Awards and the Oscars.

The moment of delivery is the key point where Kirby shows her skills as an actress. They are 23 minutes of a sequence shot masterfully directed by the Hungarian Kornél Mundruczó, in which Martha and Sean go from fear, expectation, pain, joy and despair of having lost their firstborn.

The film, despite the fact that it deals with such a painful subject, never becomes a melodrama but stands from the gaze of this woman who will try to rearm herself. How to unite those pieces, those fragments of a mother who left her soul in childbirth so that her daughter would be born safe and sound.

The relationship with his mother -an incredible Ellen burstyn (The Exorcist) – is going to be one of the keys so that Martha can kick into her past and try to accommodate herself as well as possible. A moving story that shows us the different stages of grief full of sadness, anger, anger and the need for healing.

A film that will generate controversy about home births, the myths and the truths in relation to this practice and will undoubtedly move those who have suffered such a painful loss.

The premiere of Fragments of a woman reminds us of the recent case of the singer John legend and his wife, the model Chrissy teigen, occurred last October, when the couple lost their baby shortly after their due date. Although the causes were diverse – a complex pregnancy with bleeding for a month – the pain of the loss of a baby about to be born is a point of contact with this and thousands of other cases that become an almost impossible trace to erase.

The complaints against Labeouf

The premiere of this film coincides with the complaints that Shia Labeouf received from his partner, the English singer Tahliah barnett (known as FKA Twigs), for “incessant abuse”, based on various sexual, physical and emotional attacks. For this reason Netflix would have made the decision to remove the actor’s name from the consideration page for the next awards, including the Oscar.

Despite this, sources close to the platform informed the IndieWire show’s news site that the idea of ​​not presenting him as a candidate had been planned before this complaint. As a result of this lawsuit and his bad behavior, Shia was thrown in the middle of filming the new film of Olivia wilde, Don’t Worry, Darling, and it was already replaced by Henry Styles. It should be remembered that the actor was in rehabilitation between 2014 and 2017 for his addiction to alcohol.

